Colorware delivers a retro makeover with limited edition ‘Apple Number 2 Pencil’

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 5 2024 - 10:53 am PT
Colorware is out with a fun new product today – Apple Number 2 Pencil. The makeover transforms Apple’s high-end stylus to look just like a classic pencil. Read on for the details and how much it will cost you.

Spotted by MKBHD, Colorware launched its latest creation today bringing a unique and nostalgic aesthetic.

Here’s how Coloware describes the Apple Number 2 Pencil:

What sets it apart? It connects with your iPad in a snap, charges without a hitch, and delivers precision that feels just right. And it’s styled after the familiar pencil we all know, upgraded for today’s tech. It’s not just smart; it’s a smart looker too.

Slide your ColorWare Apple Number 2 Pencil out, and instantly, you’re not just present; you’re a presence. It’s that unspoken impact, the quiet ripple of intrigue it sends through the room. This isn’t just about having a piece of technology; it’s about carrying a symbol of uniqueness that speaks volumes before you do, transforming simple interactions into memorable exchanges.

Colorware Apple Number 2 Pencil details

  • 2nd Generation Pencil
  • DO NOT Sharpen
  • This limited edition product comes with a matte & gloss finish
  • Only available for a limited time
  • ColorWare Warranty
  • Price: $215

The Apple Pencil 2 normally retails for $129, making this a $86 upcharge. However, at the time of writing it’s on sale for $79 at Amazon, putting this limited edition model at a $136 premium.

What do you think? Rad or bad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Images via Colorware

