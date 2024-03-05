Colorware delivers a retro makeover with limited edition ‘Apple Number 2 Pencil’

Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.
Colorware is out with a fun new product today – Apple Number 2 Pencil. The makeover transforms Apple’s high-end stylus to look just like a classic pencil. Read on for the details and how much it will cost you.
Spotted by MKBHD, Colorware launched its latest creation today bringing a unique and nostalgic aesthetic.
Here’s how Coloware describes the Apple Number 2 Pencil:
What sets it apart? It connects with your iPad in a snap, charges without a hitch, and delivers precision that feels just right. And it’s styled after the familiar pencil we all know, upgraded for today’s tech. It’s not just smart; it’s a smart looker too.
Slide your ColorWare Apple Number 2 Pencil out, and instantly, you’re not just present; you’re a presence. It’s that unspoken impact, the quiet ripple of intrigue it sends through the room. This isn’t just about having a piece of technology; it’s about carrying a symbol of uniqueness that speaks volumes before you do, transforming simple interactions into memorable exchanges.
Colorware Apple Number 2 Pencil details
- 2nd Generation Pencil
- DO NOT Sharpen
- This limited edition product comes with a matte & gloss finish
- Only available for a limited time
- ColorWare Warranty
- Price: $215
The Apple Pencil 2 normally retails for $129, making this a $86 upcharge. However, at the time of writing it’s on sale for $79 at Amazon, putting this limited edition model at a $136 premium.
What do you think? Rad or bad? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Images via Colorware
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments