Tesla app for Apple Watch in the works, Musk suggests

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 6 2024 - 12:44 pm PT
6 Comments

Tesla owners might soon be able to control their car using their Apple Watch, at least if Elon Musk is to be believed. In response to a question on social media about whether Tesla could add Apple Watch integration, Musk responded: “Sure.”

Whether Tesla follows through on this remains to be seen. There’s no timeline on when the feature might be added. In fact, it sounds like this wasn’t something in the works until Musk responded to this particular social media post.

Ideally, Tesla’s app for Apple Watch would allow Tesla owners to unlock their car and do things like precondition the cabin, enable/disable Sentry mode, remote start their car, and more. But again, Tesla hasn’t confirmed anything about what to actually expect.

Regardless, a Tesla app for Apple Watch is long overdue. There are a handful of third-party apps on the App Store that bring Tesla control to the Apple Watch, including Tessie and Stats.

Tesla owners have also called on the company to adopt Live Activities to show their car’s charging progress, but there’s no word on whether that will actually happen. Rivian added support for this feature last month. Rivian said that it was working on an “Apple Watch as a key” feature last year as well.

