If spring weather has you thinking it’s time to upgrade to Apple’s latest and greatest, today’s $227 discounts on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles is hear to answer the call. These deals come joined by Apple Pencil 2 at $79, as well as a rare chance to save on the Sonos Era 300 AirPlay 2 smart speaker at $359. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Before you go shop any of today’s best Apple deals, don’t forget that the new M3 MacBook Airs are now available for pre-order. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099, while its larger 15-inch counterpart sells for $1,299. Both ship this Friday, March 8.

Save $227 on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles. Pricing on these higher-end wearables now starts at $472 for the 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is the best offer we’ve seen at $227 off. This is an extra $42 below our previous mention, too. Today’s savings carries over to the 45mm GPS + Cellular model at $598. This is down from $749 and saves you $151 while marking the second-best price since Black Friday. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out at the end of last year, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

These discounted models also still have the Blood Oxygen tracking features.

Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Sonos Era 300 AirPlay 2 smart speaker drops to $359

Sonos is now offering a rare chance to save on its latest Era 300 Smart Speakers. Each one drops down to $359 as part of its in-house refurbished listings. Both white and black models are available in this sale. This is the first discount we’ve seen in any condition, dropping from the usual $449 going rate you’d normally pay. There have been some bundles here and there with other home theater gear, but this is the first time a standalone discount has gone live on just a single one of the new speakers, let alone one that saves you $90.

The new Sonos Era 300 arrive as the company’s latest smart speakers. They’re not the entry-level Era 100s, but a more capable option centered around six custom class-D amps that power four tweeters and two woofers. Each speaker is capable of true stereo audio playback, while also boasting Dolby Atmos support and Trueplay tuning to customize sound to your specific room – not to mention Spatial Audio support. AirPlay 2 is enabled by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and there is also Bluetooth, plus a USB-C port with support for wired Ethernet and 3.5mm audio connections. It gains all of the other Sonos perks, too. Go get a closer look in our launch coverage.

