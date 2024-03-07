As spring approaches, people are gearing up for outdoor adventures such as road trips, hiking, and camping. And if that’s the case for you, Bluetti – a company focused on providing energy storage solutions – has what you need to stay powered up even in the most remote areas. Read on as we show you some of the best products you can get during Bluetti’s spring sale.

Bluetti presents a range of products that meet various needs – from large stations suitable for use in the home or office to more portable and compact options for energy solutions on the move. This includes the Bluetti AC200L, perfect for any situation, or the SwapSolar ecosystem, which combines a power station for charging your devices with an advanced portable fridge.

Bluetti’s SwapSolar ecosystem

Bluetti’s SwapSolar ecosystem has everything you need to hit the road and enjoy outdoor adventures. The 3-in-1 MultiCooler Portable Fridge can cool, freeze, and even make ice in just a few minutes. All this with uninterrupted power for up to six days. It has a 42-quart capacity, enough to hold around 60 canned drinks.

Although the MultiCooler has buttons and an LCD screen, you can manage it through the Bluetti app. There, you’ll find details such as real-time power usage, temperature control, and much more. Moreover, the MultiCooler is the first mobile refrigerator that can run refrigeration and ice making at the same time – reaching temperatures as low as -20ºC.

You can plug it directly into the wall or your car while making ice. If you don’t want to drain your car battery, use one of the AC180T batteries to keep it charged for six days. With an output of 1,800W, the AC180T is capable of powering TVs, lights and many other devices. It also has a maximum 200W solar panel charging capability, so the sun keeps it humming along with clean energy.

You can also easily replace the B70 modular battery in the AC180T solar generator without interrupting the power flow. With Bluetti’s SwapSolar ecosystem, you get the best combination of features for your outdoor activities.

You can get the SwapSolar ecosystem with bids starting at $899 (a 32% discount on the original price) on Indiegogo.

AC2A

The Bluetti AC2A comes in a package that’s the size of a toaster – yet boasts 300W AC output with up to 600W surge. Its compact design weighing just 7.9 lbs (3.6 kg) can fit in a backpack and has an integrated handle so it’s a breeze to take with you anywhere.

The AC2A has a 204Wh capacity and features six ports including two 120V (5A) AC outlets, a high-speed 100W USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and a 12V DC outlet. To power up the AC2A, you can charge it with a wall outlet for 270W input which only takes 1.4 hours to get a full battery.

From carrying a laptop to a mini fridge, AC2A has you covered. It’s worth noting that AC2A is lighter than its predecessor, making it ideal for camping activities. Not only that, but it stops charging when it’s full to preserve its battery. It also works with the Bluetti app.

The AC2A + PV120 solar panel is down from $548 to $399 during Bluetti’s spring sale. Save $149 during this period.

AC70

The AC70 remains portable with a built-in handle and a 768Wh capacity. That means you’re prepared to handle anything from emergency backup situations to road trips, camping, and more. It delivers a 1,000W continuous output with a robust 2,000W peak so that it can power devices like small power tools, mini kettles, hairdryers, refrigerators, and other appliances.

The AC70 allows up to 500W solar input, so you don’t have to worry about the battery as long as there is sunlight. Its super compact size makes it ideal for carrying anywhere, indoors and outdoors.

Buy the Bluetti AC70 with a 36% discount, from $699 to $449.

AC180

Weighing around 37 lbs, the Bluetti AC180 delivers 1,800W of power, or up to 2,700W in Power Lifting mode. It’s suitable for powering small and medium-sized appliances such as hair dryers and electric kettles and can also be used as a reliable backup during eventual power outages.

Bluetti describes the AC180 as a “grab-and-go power station for numerous applications.” For campers, it weighs just 37lbs / 17kg and has a convenient handheld design. And if you run out of power, you can recharge the AC180 from 0 to 80% in just 45 minutes. And as you’d expect, the AC180 also works with solar charging.

For a limited time, you can get the AC180 + PV200 for $899 (down from $1,499).

AC200L

The Bluetti AC200L stands out as one of the best portable power stations available on the market. Boasting a 2,048Wh battery and a peak capacity of 7,200W, it delivers substantial power suitable for camping and various outdoor pursuits. At the same time, AC200L can also keep your home running in emergencies when the power goes out.

The Bluetti AC200L can be combined with B210, B230, and B300 expansion batteries, increasing the energy capacity to an incredible 8,912Wh. You can also use it as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), thanks to its switching time of just 20ms.

After using all its battery power, the AC200L can be recharged to 80% in just 45 minutes using the 2,400W AC accelerated charger. You can also connect the power station to a solar input, which now delivers up to 1,200W – enough to recharge it in 2 hours. The AC200L also has an ECO Mode to preserve battery life and a Bluetooth connection to send data to the Bluetti app.

Power your entire RV with ease, even in the most remote locations with the AC200L. Get it now for the special price of $1,399, or get the pack with PV200 for $1,699 (from $2,498).

AC200MAX

AC200MAX is a robust power solution delivering a 2,048Wh capacity and an output of 2,200W, tailored for diverse adventures like RV trips, van living, glamping, and off-grid setups. Equipped with 16 outlets on its front panel, it can efficiently power various outdoor essentials, from coffee makers to fridges.

This power station can run a 40W CPAP machine for over 80 hours. It can also take one module via its solar input port with a converter cable for extra capacity. And you can buy it with a $400 discount, now for $1,299.

Bluetti’s spring sale

Bluetti’s spring sale runs from March 7 to 24, and you can save up to $1,900 when you buy a new power station. Give your adventures an upgrade with Bluetti’s portable power solutions. From the SwapSolar ecosystem to other power stations, Bluetti has what you need to make your outdoor activities more enjoyable.