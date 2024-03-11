 Skip to main content

These two models give a glimpse into the abandoned Apple Car designs

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 11 2024 - 4:29 am PT
7 Comments
One Apple Car design resembled Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle (shown)

While many concept designers gave us their takes on an Apple Car design before the project was finally abandoned, a new piece suggests that the reality would likely have been less sporty than most of them envisaged.

With Apple originally aiming for Level 5 autonomy – with no steering wheels or pedals – the main designs created within the company were less sportscar and more minivan …

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple’s focus was on maximizing interior space for an environment resembling that of a private jet.

The general idea was a minimalist interface — combined with seats you’d normally see on a private jet or a limousine. Inside, it felt like you were essentially in a “contoured bubble,” I’m told. This incarnation of the car could comfortably accommodate four people, with the seats being able to shift between normal chairs, recliners and foot rests.

It was this goal which pushed Apple’s designers to the minivan approach, and the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle (above) gives a sense of one of the main designs under consideration.

The Apple car’s circa-2020 design resembled the Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle — a futuristic van with rounded edges — but it had dark black windows with an adjustable tint. There was all-glass sunroof, a pure white exterior and whitewall tires with a black center. The front and back were identical, so it would always look like you were driving forward.

Another design is said to be “nearly identical” to the 2017 Volkswagen ID Buzz – perhaps not coincidentally.

An earlier design dreamed up by the legendary Jony Ive looked like a modern reincarnation of the 1950s Volkswagen microbus. It was dubbed the Bread Loaf internally. The second version was an evolution of that and looked nearly identical to the 2017 Volkswagen ID Buzz prototype.

That design was shown off inside Apple well before VW ever announced its concept, and that may not be a coincidence. Some employees left the Apple car group for the German automaker in the mid-2010s. 

The final full-on ‘lounge on wheels’ variant was said to have returned to the ID Buzz look, but swapping out the sliding doors for Tesla-style gullwing doors.

But once the company started to face the fact that Level 5 self-driving was more of a pipe-dream than a realistic goal, it had to figure out a design compatible with steering wheel, pedals, and front-facing seats (albeit ones that could swivel to face backwards when not being driven).

After investing a rumored billion dollars a year on the project for a decade or more, Apple finally pulled the plug last month.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Car

Apple Car

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor