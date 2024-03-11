Apple’s MagSafe charger hits $29 in today’s best deals, Apple Watch Sport Loops $31, AirPods Pro 2, more

Monday has a fresh batch of Apple deals today, all of which come headlined by an official MagSafe Charger at $29. First-party accessories are the name of the game, as these official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands start from $31. Plus, the second-best price to date is live on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case at $190 – just within $1 of the all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Before you go shop any of today’s best Apple deals, don’t forget that the new M3 MacBook Airs are now available for purchase. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099, while its larger 15-inch counterpart sells for $1,299.

Apple’s MagSafe Charger powers your iPhone 15 at 15W speeds

Amazon is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29. This is down from the usual $39 price tag for the first time in over a month, all while saving you $10. Our last mention was for the same price earlier in the year via Woot, and before that it had dropped $2 lower back around Black Friday. Qi2 has been taking the charging space by storm this year by finally catching up to Apple’s standard, but instead you could just save on the first-party iPhone 15 charger to take full advantage of StandBy mode and 15W charging.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handset.

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands start from $31

Amazon is marking down a collection of official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. Each of the different two-tone styles starts from $31. You’d more regularly pay $49 for each model, as today’s deals take as much as 37% off. These are the first price cuts of the year across the lineup and haven’t sold for less since Black Friday. All of the discounts apply to the latest styles from Apple, which have been updated for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Since these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

AirPods Pro 2 are down to the second-best price of $190

Amazon is starting off the month of March by returning Apple’s latest AirPod Pro 2 with USB-C to the second-best discount yet. Instead of paying the usual $249 price tag, you’ll be able to score these new earbuds at $190. This is $59 off the usual price tag, as it comes within $1 of the all-time low. If you missed out on the offer to kick off spring, now you can score a price nearly as low for all those warm weather runs. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air stand

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve SE MacBook Stand for $34. This is down from the usual $40 price tag for the first time this year. We haven’t seen a discount since back in December, and now it’s marked down just in time to pair with all of the new M3 MacBook Air orders beginning to show up. We previously took a hands-on look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The Twelve South Curve SE takes on a more affordable approach to the brand’s usual aluminum MacBook stands. It comes in a 3-piece design instead of being a single piece of metal, while still offering much of the same slick design that fits in perfectly with your Apple setup. It elevates your MacBook a few inches off the desktop for better viewing angles and less neck strain. So if one of your resolutions for 2024 is to be more ergonomic, the Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect upgrade.

Sonos Sub Mini sees first discount down to $343

Amazon is offering the first chance to save on the new Sonos Sub Mini. It drops down to $343 from its usual $429 price tag. This is a 20% discount and the only time we’ve seen a new condition model go on sale – and even then, it was down to today’s price. Sonos Sub Mini is the perfect way to expand your home theater setup without breaking the bank or annoying your neighbors. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

The more compact design that you’d expect from its name scheme means that while it does bring some extra bass into your setup, it won’t be as booming as the full on Sonos Sub. This smaller model pairs with any of the other gear in your Sonos setup and brings dual force-cancelling woofers into the mix. Being part of the Sonos ecosystem means that it can also take advantage of the company’s Trueplay tuning tech for optimizing the bass to your specific room.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

