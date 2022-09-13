Sonos unveils more affordable Sub Mini with Beam and Ray soundbar pairing

Today, Sonos announced a new, more affordable Sub Mini subwoofer that, according to the company, delivers “bold bass for smaller-sized rooms.” It features the same design as the Sub series in a more compact option.

The new subwoofer will be available in matte black and white. Here’s how the company describes this product:

“We’ve entered a more thoughtful era of streaming that prioritizes quality over quantity, with creators and platforms investing in immersive entertainment experiences that put premium sound at the forefront,” said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos. “Sub Mini is a welcome addition to the Sonos family, rounding out our home theater product line-up so listeners can experience cinema quality sound that makes them feel like the main character – or player – in their favorite content.”

In a press release, Sonos highlights that the Sub Mini is a perfect match to boost bass across movies, gaming, music, and more.

It offers dual custom woofers and advanced processing to generate dynamic low-end with no buzz or rattle. Digital signal processing maximizes bass response to bring a similar experience to a larger subwoofer. In addition, it can be paired with AirPlay-compatible soundbars, such as the Beam, Ray, One, and One SL Sonos options.

The company highlights its round design that blends “naturally into your home aesthetic without taking too much space or attention.” Last but not least, the company praises its seamless setup.

Users just need a few taps on the Sonos app to mix and match with different Sonos speakers to create the perfect sound system for your ambience. With the Trueplay feature, Sub Mini can detect and adapt the speaker’s sound for reflections off of walls and furniture.

The new Sonos Sub Mini will be available on October 6 at $429. You can take a look at Beam soundbar deals here and Ray deals here.

How do you like this new subwoofer? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

