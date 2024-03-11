Apple TV+ Oscar disappointment: 13 nominations, but no wins

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon resulted in an impressive total of 13 Apple TV+ Oscar nominations – but sadly neither movie picked up any awards on the night …
Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated in ten categories:
- Best Picture
- Lily Gladstone, Actress in a Leading Role
- Robert De Niro, Actor in a Supporting Role
- Martin Scorsese, Directing
- Film Editing
- Cinematography
- Production Design
- Costume Design
- Music (Original Score)
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Music (Original Song)
Napoleon in three:
- Production Design
- Costume Design
- Visual Effects
Unfortunately for Apple, the competition this year was phenomenal, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things the big winners.
The complete winners were:
- Best picture: Oppenheimer
- Best actress: Emma Stone – Poor Things
- Best actor: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Best director: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
- Best original score: Oppenheimer
- Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction
- Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
- Best international feature: The Zone of Interest
- Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron
- Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
- Best cinematography: Oppenheimer
- Best sound: The Zone of Interest
- Best film editing: Oppenheimer
- Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One
- Best costume design: Poor Things
- Best production design: Poor Things
- Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things
- Best animated short: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Best documentary short: The Last Repair Shop
- Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Still, it appears the company can congratulate itself on having effectively obtained both movies for Apple TV+ at zero net cost.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments