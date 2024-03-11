 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ Oscar disappointment: 13 nominations, but no wins

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 11 2024 - 4:01 am PT
4 Comments
Apple TV+ Oscar disappointment (promo images for Killers)

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon resulted in an impressive total of 13 Apple TV+ Oscar nominations – but sadly neither movie picked up any awards on the night …

Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated in ten categories:

  • Best Picture
  • Lily Gladstone, Actress in a Leading Role
  • Robert De Niro, Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Martin Scorsese, Directing
  • Film Editing
  • Cinematography 
  • Production Design
  • Costume Design 
  • Music (Original Score)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Music (Original Song)

Napoleon in three:

  • Production Design
  • Costume Design
  • Visual Effects

Unfortunately for Apple, the competition this year was phenomenal, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things the big winners.

The complete winners were:

  • Best picture: Oppenheimer
  • Best actress: Emma Stone – Poor Things
  • Best actor: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
  • Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
  • Best director: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
  • Best original score: Oppenheimer
  • Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction
  • Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
  • Best international feature: The Zone of Interest
  • Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron
  • Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
  • Best cinematography: Oppenheimer
  • Best sound: The Zone of Interest
  • Best film editing: Oppenheimer
  • Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One
  • Best costume design: Poor Things
  • Best production design: Poor Things
  • Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things
  • Best animated short: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
  • Best documentary short: The Last Repair Shop
  • Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Still, it appears the company can congratulate itself on having effectively obtained both movies for Apple TV+ at zero net cost.

