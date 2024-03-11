Apple TV+ Oscar disappointment: 13 nominations, but no wins

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon resulted in an impressive total of 13 Apple TV+ Oscar nominations – but sadly neither movie picked up any awards on the night …

Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated in ten categories:

Best Picture

Lily Gladstone, Actress in a Leading Role

Robert De Niro, Actor in a Supporting Role

Martin Scorsese, Directing

Film Editing

Cinematography

Production Design

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Music (Original Song)

Napoleon in three:

Production Design

Costume Design

Visual Effects

Unfortunately for Apple, the competition this year was phenomenal, with Oppenheimer and Poor Things the big winners.

The complete winners were:

Best picture: Oppenheimer

Best actress: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best actor: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Best director: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

Best original score: Oppenheimer

Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction

Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best international feature: The Zone of Interest

Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron

Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best sound: The Zone of Interest

Best film editing: Oppenheimer

Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One

Best costume design: Poor Things

Best production design: Poor Things

Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things

Best animated short: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best documentary short: The Last Repair Shop

Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Still, it appears the company can congratulate itself on having effectively obtained both movies for Apple TV+ at zero net cost.