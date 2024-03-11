 Skip to main content

Apple ramps up work on ad-supported Apple TV+ plan

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 11 2024 - 8:43 am PT
13 Comments
Apple TV+

Apple is ramping up its plans to bring ads to Apple TV+, at least based on the number of recent hires the company has made. A new report from Business Insider this week says that Apple’s most recent hire is Joseph Cady, an ad executive who spent 14 years at NBCUniversal.

The report explains:

The latest big hire is Joseph Cady, a 14-year NBCUniversal ad exec whose most recent title was EVP of advanced advertising and partnerships, putting him in charge of data-driven and targeted TV advertising, Business Insider has learned. Cady also set up and oversaw NBCU’s partnerships with Amazon, Google, TikTok, and others. Earlier, he served in strategy and development roles.

Apple’s advertising business is led by Todd Teresi. In addition to a possible ad-support Apple TV+ tier, things like MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball that feature advertising and sponsors.

In addition to Cady, Business Insider highlights a few other recent additions to Apple’s advertising team:

  • Jason Brum (June 2023) with experience at DirecTV, NBCUniversal, and more.
  • Chandler Taylor (September 2023) from Peacock
  • Jacqueline Bleazey (October 2023) from FanDuel

Almost every other streaming service has introduced ad-supported plans in recent years, including Netflix. Netflix’s “Standard with ads” plan is price ad $6.99 per month, making it significantly cheaper than the ad-free “Standard” plan at $15.49 per month.

Apple recently increased the price of Apple TV+ from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month. By offering an ad-supported tier, Apple can lower the entry-level price of TV+ to be more on par with Netflix.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com