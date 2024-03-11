Apple ramps up work on ad-supported Apple TV+ plan

Apple is ramping up its plans to bring ads to Apple TV+, at least based on the number of recent hires the company has made. A new report from Business Insider this week says that Apple’s most recent hire is Joseph Cady, an ad executive who spent 14 years at NBCUniversal.

The report explains:

The latest big hire is Joseph Cady, a 14-year NBCUniversal ad exec whose most recent title was EVP of advanced advertising and partnerships, putting him in charge of data-driven and targeted TV advertising, Business Insider has learned. Cady also set up and oversaw NBCU’s partnerships with Amazon, Google, TikTok, and others. Earlier, he served in strategy and development roles.

Apple’s advertising business is led by Todd Teresi. In addition to a possible ad-support Apple TV+ tier, things like MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball that feature advertising and sponsors.

In addition to Cady, Business Insider highlights a few other recent additions to Apple’s advertising team:

Jason Brum (June 2023) with experience at DirecTV, NBCUniversal, and more.

Chandler Taylor (September 2023) from Peacock

Jacqueline Bleazey (October 2023) from FanDuel

Almost every other streaming service has introduced ad-supported plans in recent years, including Netflix. Netflix’s “Standard with ads” plan is price ad $6.99 per month, making it significantly cheaper than the ad-free “Standard” plan at $15.49 per month.

Apple recently increased the price of Apple TV+ from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month. By offering an ad-supported tier, Apple can lower the entry-level price of TV+ to be more on par with Netflix.

