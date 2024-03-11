Tim Cook makes surprise appearance during Porsche event to talk Vision Pro

As our friends over at Electrek reported, Porsche today unveiled its new all-electric Taycan Turbo GT powerhouse. In a somewhat bizarre twist, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a guest appearance in Porsche’s launch video alongside Apple Vision Pro.

During Porsche’s launch video today, a number of Apple products made cameos, including iPhones for filming, the Apple Watch Ultra, and Vision Pro. In one of the Vision Pro cameos, Porsche showcased its custom app for visionOS that features different camera feeds from the car, a detailed 3D model of the track, and more.

“Thanks to our custom race engineer cockpit app, it felt like I was right there in Laguna Seca,” said Kevin Giek, Vice President Product Line Taycan. “It has been great to bring the best of German engineering and Apple’s inspiring product innovations together.”

Tim Cook then made a surprise experience to congratulate the Porsche team on the launch and to tout the benefits of spatial computing.

Good morning, Oliver. Congratulations to you and the Porsche team on the new record you’ve set with this incredible new vehicle. It’s these kinds of extraordinary milestones that show the world what can happen when a team of incredibly dedicated people come together to break new ground on a big idea. Porsche has always been known for excellence, and we’re proud to see a number of our products play a role in what you do. And it’s so great to see Apple Vision Pro helping reimagine track experiences. I believe deeply that spatial computing has the potential to revolutionize virtually every industry, and you’re showing one of the many ways Apple Vision Pro is going to make the impossible possible.

You can check out Porsche’s full premiere event below, and read more coverage over at Electrek.