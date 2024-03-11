Finding the perfect MagSafe dock to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods is often way less about the technology included and more about the style of dock matching where it’s going. The UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock, while providing good technology, is one of those docks that fits perfectly in a minimalist environment in a home, C-suite, and more.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

Unboxing and first impressions with the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock

From the initial unboxing, the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock caught my eye with its modern, contemporary look. It’s decked out in crisp white with gleaming chrome accents, and it has a polished finish that reminds me a lot of Apple products. In fact, if Apple were to release a modern MagSafe dock, it would look a lot like this. It’s a stylish addition to any desk or nightstand.

What I like

Like I mentioned, the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock has a slick design. It’s meant to blend into your desk or nightstand. As you can see, my desk is white, so it blends in perfectly. It’s not very “tech” looking, but more of something you’d see on a CEO’s desk. When it’s not charging any of your devices, it’s doesn’t immediately grab your attention.

In terms of power capabilities, the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock offers charging support for the iPhone at 15W, the Apple Watch at 5W, and AirPods at 5W. Notably, the 15W output is exclusively available to products that have earned Apple’s official MFi certification for MagSafe, underscoring its premium performance and compatibility.

The dock doubles as a versatile stand for your iPhone and Apple Watch, allowing you to adjust the viewing angle from 20 to 90 degrees for the iPhone and 0 to 90 degrees for your Apple watch. This feature is perfect for various activities, including FaceTime, MFA Face ID unlocks, FaceTime, video playback, or simply using it as an alarm clock with Standby mode.

What I don’t like

The absence of an included power brick is a noticeable downside, especially considering its premium price point relative to other charging docks on the market. I have plenty of them, but it should be included in the box. Additionally, I find the lack of an extra USB-C output for charging devices like an iPad or Nintendo Switch a missed opportunity that could make the product even better.

Wrap up on UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock

Overall, the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock is fantastic. From a style point of view, it’s one of the best on the market, but it’s on the high price end. It does have the official MagSafe certification, and the magnets for the iPhone are powerful. I love that you can easily just drop your AirPods on the dock, and it’ll start charging.

If you’re looking for a premium gift for someone with the trifecta of Apple devices, check out the UGREEN 3-in-1 MagSafe dock. It can be purchased from Amazon.