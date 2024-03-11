Zuck insists Quest 3 is also a computer and not just for games in latest Vision Pro criticism

Shortly after Vision Pro was released last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Threads to offer his “review” of the product. At the time, Zuckerberg concluded that not only is the Meta Quest 3 a better value than Vision Pro, it’s also the better product.

In a new series of posts on Threads this, Zuckerberg offered some additional critique of Apple Vision Pro.

Meta Quest 3 vs Apple Vision Pro

This round of commentary from Zuckerberg came in response to a post from Benedict Evans on Threads. Evans posited that Vision Pro is “pretty much the device Meta wants to reach in 3-5 years,” while the Quest is “selling at the price Apple wants to reach in 3-5 years.”

“There are a lot of limitations to the Vision Pro, but I am genuinely baffled by Meta VR engineers claiming it’s ‘basically just the same thing’ as the Quest,” Evans wrote.

Zuckerberg, however, disagreed with this analysis and doubled down on his belief that Quest is simply better than Vision Pro. In fact, Zuckerberg said that if the Quest is similar to Vision Pro in 3-5 years, “that means we’ll have regressed significantly.”

“I don’t think we’re saying the devices are the same. We’re saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we’ll have regressed significantly. Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That’s not what we aspire to.”

Furthermore, Zuckerberg disagreed with the narrative that Quest headset “are only for games.”

“Actually, 3 of the top 7 Quest apps are already social apps — Horizon, VR Chat, and Rec Room. Browser and video player are top apps too. Fitness isn’t as high up there, but has a passionate community as well. So I think the narrative that these headsets are only for games is out of date. And yes, more resolution is better — but trading off ergonomics and motion blur isn’t a clear win when Quest’s resolution is also quite good.”

Whether Zuckerberg’s stance on Vision Pro vs Meta Quest will stand the test of time remains to be seen. In the interim, it’s clear he is confident enough in his beliefs to continue doubling down.