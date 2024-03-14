All MLS matches streaming free on Apple TV app this weekend, no subscription required

You won’t need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch soccer this weekend. Apple has announced that all matches on March 16 and March 17 will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

Usually, Apple has a couple free games each weekend for non-subscribers, but making the whole weekend free is not the norm. An active subscription to MLS Season Pass (available monthly or $99 per season) is usually needed to tune in to all MLS games with no blackouts or geographic restrictions.

The free weekend is a promotional play for the service, as Apple kicks off the second year of its groundbreaking ten-year deal with the league.

With MLS Season Pass, subscribers can access all MLS regular season and playoff games with dedicated English and Spanish broadcast, a live hosted whip-around show called MLS 360, plus much more additional games and exclusive content.

This weekend, anyone can open the TV app to watch any of the fourteen scheduled games, including Saturday’s match of D.C vs Inter Miami, the latter of which has surged in popularity since Lionel Messi joined the team.

You can get the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Comcast Xfinity set-top box, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and more platforms. Android users can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.