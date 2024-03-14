 Skip to main content

All MLS matches streaming free on Apple TV app this weekend, no subscription required

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 14 2024 - 6:31 am PT
3 Comments

You won’t need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch soccer this weekend. Apple has announced that all matches on March 16 and March 17 will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app.

Usually, Apple has a couple free games each weekend for non-subscribers, but making the whole weekend free is not the norm. An active subscription to MLS Season Pass (available monthly or $99 per season) is usually needed to tune in to all MLS games with no blackouts or geographic restrictions.

The free weekend is a promotional play for the service, as Apple kicks off the second year of its groundbreaking ten-year deal with the league.

With MLS Season Pass, subscribers can access all MLS regular season and playoff games with dedicated English and Spanish broadcast, a live hosted whip-around show called MLS 360, plus much more additional games and exclusive content.

This weekend, anyone can open the TV app to watch any of the fourteen scheduled games, including Saturday’s match of D.C vs Inter Miami, the latter of which has surged in popularity since Lionel Messi joined the team.

You can get the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Comcast Xfinity set-top box, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, and more platforms. Android users can watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.