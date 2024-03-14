Proton Mail desktop app arrives for Mac and Windows with these features

 Skip to main content

After starting with a beta at the end of 2023, Proton has officially launched its desktop app for Mac and Windows. The software was designed to offer a fast, focused, and secure native experience.

Proton announced the news on its blog this morning:

Today, we’re excited to broaden the horizons of secure communication by launching the Proton Mail desktop app. Anyone can now use the new Proton Mail desktop app for Windows and macOS, with a Linux version in beta.

The Proton desktop app includes these features

  • Light/dark mode syncing with Mac and Windows
  • Native notifications
  • Instant switching between mail and calendar
  • End-to-end encryption and robust Proton Sentinel security
  • Import messages from Gmail or Outlook or forward email from Gmail and more

Proton highlights using its dedicated app instead of a browser makes sure you’re not sharing data with say Microsoft’s partners via Outlook or exposing your browsing history to advertisers in Google Chrome.

In addition to privacy concerns, accessing your email from a browser can make it hard to focus on the task at hand. You use your browser for much more than email, so it’s easy to miss new messages or reminders in between all the open tabs for social media, online shopping, and more. With this in mind, we wanted to give you the best email experience that’s not only safe but distraction free.

You can download the Proton Mail desktop app now for free – however, free Proton accounts will only have a 14-day free trial with the app before needing to upgrade to a paid plan.

Proton Unlimited goes from as low as $7.99/month when choosing the 2-year plan or from $12.99/month when paying monthly.

Along with the Proton desktop app being officially available for Mac and Windows users, the Linux desktop app is now available in beta.

Image via Proton

