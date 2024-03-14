Sonos Move 2 with AirPlay 2 sees first discount to $359, M1 iMac from $850, M3 MacBooks, more

The very first discount on one of our favorite smart speakers around is here to headline today’s best deals. Complete with AirPlay 2, the new Sonos Move 2 portable speaker drops to $359 and comes joined by chances to save on Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs. Or you could just go with a deep discount on Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac, which starts from $850.

Sonos Move 2 portable speaker with AirPlay 2 sees first discount

We’re tracking the first discount on the new Sonos Move 2 speaker. Normally fetching $429, Amazon now has the portable smart speaker marked down to $359. This is a 16% discount and, on top of just being the first-ever discount, is, of course, a new all-time low. While I gush down below about how much I love the Move 2 from my personal time with the speaker, our hands-on review covers everything you need to know.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on the new Sonos Move 2, it’s here. The second-generation portable smart speaker makes the notable upgrade to deliver stereo audio from just this single unit. I found it to make such a difference myself, which makes it just as good of a first entry point into the world of Sonos as it is for expanding the whole home audio of your current kit. Other features like AirPlay 2 support and Trueplay integration are just some of the other reasons I fell in love with the Move 2.

Save on Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs are now shipping, and Best Buy is offering the very first chances to save. You’ll have to be a my Best Buy member to lock-in these all-time lows on the new Macs. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air leads the way at $1,049, down from $1,099. This is the first offer so far and a new all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 15-inch model at $1,234, a $65 discount from its $1,299 price tag that’s also $15 under our previous pre-order mention.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac starts from $850

Best Buy currently offers the best price we’ve seen on Apple’s original 24-inch M1 iMac. Right now, the entry-level 256GB model with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU sells for $850. It’s down from its original $1,299 price tag and is now $449 off. This is right at the previous mention of a refurbished unit, but now it gets you a sealed unit with an original Apple warranty for that same cost. If you want to step up to the 8-core GPU model, that’ll run you $900, down from its original $1,499 going rate – also an all-time low at $599 off.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Apple’s 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save $30 on Twelve South’s signature leather iPhone 14 series cases

Twelve South is now discounting its iPhone 14 series BookBook Covers. The company’s signature leather folio cases that look like vintage books are now just $40 each. Styles are available for all four iPhone 14 series smartphones, and each one drops from the usual $70 price tag – just make sure to select the model you’re after from the dropdown list. That’s $30 off and matching the all-time low. We last tracked these back closer to the start of the year at $50 each. So now, you can save an extra $10. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

You’re looking at Twelve South’s signature full-grain leather build that not only protects your iPhone 14 series smartphone, but also adds some unique stylings, too. Each of the BookBook covers also feature a built-in wallet folio that complements the design, with a removable exterior that magnetically snaps to the back of the rugged bumper cover. It’s like getting two cases in one!

Sonos Beam Gen 2 drops to $399 all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Sonos Beam Gen 2 at $399. This is $100 off the usual $499 price tag and marks one of the very first discounts. It’s only the second time that you’ve been able to score a price this low, and is on sale for the first time in months. You could also go with an in-house Sonos refurbished model at $299, an extra $100 off. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage, as well. Equipped with the same compact form-factor as its predecessor, you’re looking at a 5-driver design alongside Dolby Atmos support on the Sonos Beam Gen 2. Otherwise, you’re looking at AirPlay 2, NFC, HDMI eARC, and all of the usual Sonos features for building out a home theater setup. It’s a great option for smaller setups, and of course, now an even better value at its all-time low.

Another discount that’s as rare as they come, the new Sonos Ray drops down to $223. Those $56 in savings land at a new all-time low alongside just marking the second chance to save. Sonos Ray hit the scene back in the summer of 2022 as a more affordable AirPlay 2 soundbar. It isn’t quite as capable as the Beam 2 above or the Arc that’s also included in today’s sale, but it delivers many of the features we’ve come to expect from the ecosystem. There’s no HDMI or eARC connectivity, nor is there Dolby Atmos support or built-in microphones. Even so, that makes this a great value for those who want a more modest setup without giving up the Sonos sound quality.

