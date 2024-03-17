 Skip to main content

Mass production of two new AirPods models to start in May, targeting fall release

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 17 2024 - 7:00 am PT
6 Comments

Via Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple suppliers are gearing up to begin mass production of the new AirPods, starting in May. AirPods 3 will be replaced by a new lineup of two models.

The new AirPods models represent a new two tier lineup for the non-Pro buds. They will both get an updated design, improved fit and charge via USB-C. The higher-end of the pair will also sport active noise cancellation and Find My locating for the case, similar to AirPods Pro.

Gurman says that the two models are codenamed B768E and B768M. They are intended to replace the current product lineup where Apple sells both the second-generation AirPods for $129, and the third-generation for $179 simultaneously.

After weaker-than-anticipated sales of the AirPods 3, Apple is expecting these new revisions to be a hit. Gurman writes that Apple will produce 20-25 million units of the new models, which would be the biggest launch ever for new AirPods. You can probably expect them to arrive alongside the debut of the iPhone 16 in the fall.

A new hardware generation of AirPods Pro is not expected to arrive until 2025, although some new software features are in the pipeline like a hearing aid mode.

Later this year, AirPods Max will get revised with a USB-C port for charging — and seemingly no other new features.

Nearer term, we are expecting Apple to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models imminently. Then, attention will turn to WWDC in June where Apple will announce the next major versions of its operating systems, including iOS 18 for iPhone packed with new artificial intelligence features.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experi…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.