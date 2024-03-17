Mass production of two new AirPods models to start in May, targeting fall release

Via Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple suppliers are gearing up to begin mass production of the new AirPods, starting in May. AirPods 3 will be replaced by a new lineup of two models.

The new AirPods models represent a new two tier lineup for the non-Pro buds. They will both get an updated design, improved fit and charge via USB-C. The higher-end of the pair will also sport active noise cancellation and Find My locating for the case, similar to AirPods Pro.

Gurman says that the two models are codenamed B768E and B768M. They are intended to replace the current product lineup where Apple sells both the second-generation AirPods for $129, and the third-generation for $179 simultaneously.

After weaker-than-anticipated sales of the AirPods 3, Apple is expecting these new revisions to be a hit. Gurman writes that Apple will produce 20-25 million units of the new models, which would be the biggest launch ever for new AirPods. You can probably expect them to arrive alongside the debut of the iPhone 16 in the fall.

A new hardware generation of AirPods Pro is not expected to arrive until 2025, although some new software features are in the pipeline like a hearing aid mode.

Later this year, AirPods Max will get revised with a USB-C port for charging — and seemingly no other new features.

Nearer term, we are expecting Apple to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models imminently. Then, attention will turn to WWDC in June where Apple will announce the next major versions of its operating systems, including iOS 18 for iPhone packed with new artificial intelligence features.