Apple pushes back on criticism, says it’s fully complying with the DMA

With iOS 17.4 this month, Apple debuted a number of new features as part of its efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the EU. These efforts include alternative app marketplaces, new business terms for developers, and support for third-party browser engines.

Apple’s plans have faced criticism from companies like Meta, Epic, and Spotify. In a hearing on Monday, however, Apple justified its changes and explained why it believes it is in compliance with the DMA.

As reported by Reuters, Apple lawyer Kyle Andeer made the case during a hearing with the EU on Monday:

“We were guided first and foremost by ensuring that we’ve complied with the law. And then, second, that we did it in a way that was consistent with our values and consistent with the language that we’ve developed with our users over a very long period of time. And we think we’ve accomplished that.”

Andeer continued by saying that Apple focused on the changes from a user perspective first and foremost, rather than a developer perspective.

“And I think we’re focused on it from a user perspective. Now, it’s not to say that we’re not focused on the impact of developers, but I think from our perspective first and foremost, we’ll be tracking very carefully what’s the impact of all of these different changes on the user experience that we’ve delivered to our customers for 15, 16 years through the iPhone?”

Apple announced its DMA compliance plans in January before releasing most of the changes as part of iOS 17.4 earlier this month. Since the January announcement, however, the company has made several changes to its plans:

Whether the European Commission is satisfied with Apple’s announcements remains to be seen. The EU will solicit and take into account feedback from developers of all sizes before making a determination.

