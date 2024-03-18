Monday’s best deals are now live with a chance to drop Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as low as $613. It comes joined by stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 at $300 off, as well as a batch of new all-time lows on Anker’s latest 15W Qi2 chargers from $48. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air drops down to $613

Best Buy is offering Apple’s original 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $613 for an Open-Box Excellent model. That’s down from its original $999 price tag and saves you $382. While Best Buy very briefly offered new condition models at $649.99, they were never actually available for delivery – just at retail locations. However, you might have luck with in-store pickup in your area. Costco members also have the same chance to score one at a physical storefront at today’s discounted price, too. Today’s deal comes right after Walmart announced that it would be selling M1 MacBook Air for $699.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Save $300 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on one of the more premium Apple Watch Series 8 styles out there. The 45mm GPS + Cellular model comes with a stainless steel case alongside a Milanese Loop band at $499. This would have originally run you $799, the price it has sold for just about all year. Now, you can save $300 while locking in a new all-time low. By comparison, you’d pay $729 for the newer Series 9 version of this wearable.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 since it began shipping last fall, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the 50% discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. We also have the full scoop on what’s new with the 2023 model, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Anker’s new 15W Qi2 chargers fall to all-time lows from $48

Amazon is offering new all-time lows across Anker’s latest Qi2 MagSafe Charger lineup. The headliner has the 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 Charging Station at $82. That’s 25% off the usual $110 price tag and a new all-time low as the only standalone discount we’ve seen so far. There was a buy two, save 15% sale earlier in the year, for comparison. But now you can lock-in an extra 10% in savings to score the best discount on one of our favorite chargers. Earlier in the year, I took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Anker’s newest 3-in-1 charging station also happens to be one of its most compact releases to date. That doesn’t hold it back from being able to charge all of your gear, though, with a 15W Qi2 MagSafe pad resting above a 5W Qi pad underneath. There’s also a fold-out Apple Watch fast charger to go alongside the iPhone 15 and AirPods power pads. It’s just as compelling of an option for charging your entire Apple setup at home on a nightstand as it is for throwing in your travel bag. In the box, you also get a USB-C cable and 40W wall adapter.

New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Twelve South’s TimePorter mount organizes your Apple Watch band collection

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Twelve South TimePorter Wall Mount. If you’re like me and have too many Apple Watch bands, then this accessory is the answer to all of your problems when it comes to how to actually keep your collection organized. It drops down to $25 from the usual $30 price tag and is only the second discount we’ve seen. It’s within $1 of the all-time low from back in December and is not only the best price since, but also the only discount of the new year.

Twelve South has a knack for providing unique improvements to Apple’s own products, and the TimePorter is certainly one of those. I love that the Apple Watch has swappable bands, but I don’t love having them just lying loosely in a drawer. That’s where this wall mount comes into play. It sticks up onto your wall and can fit six different bands to keep your collection nice and tidy. I’ve been using one for the past month or so, and on top of just being able to recommend it, I have been loving that it encourages me to actually swap out bands more frequently. Go get a closer look in our hands-on review.

