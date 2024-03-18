MagSafe Monday: ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe car mount delivers fast charging on the go

Oddly enough, wireless charging is one of my top use cases for MagSafe. Some of my earliest MagSafe accessories have been wireless chargers in the car. I don’t have long commutes every day, so I am frequently in and out of the car. The friction of plugging up a charger every time I got into the car was something I was happy to give up. I’ve tried various car chargers with varying degrees of success over the years, but I believe I’ve found the perfect one with the ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger.

I’ve been a fan of ESR’s entire suite of products for a few years now. They continue to make some great Apple accessories that are extremely low cost. It might not be a brand you’ve heard of before, but trust me, they’re one of the good ones. With the company’s new MagSafe compatible car charger, you’re getting a slimmer design than the previous car charger while gaining 15 watt charging. Compared to the previous model, the newer model is dramatically slimmer, so depending on your car setup (I use the vent mount), it’ll fit flusher to your dashboard.

15 watt fast charging in the ESR for Qi2 car charger

One of the biggest enhancements to this new model is the addition of a 15-watt fast charger for iPhone. If you have a compatible iPhone, ESR estimates you’ll take it from zero to full in around 2 hours and 37 minutes (USB-C port required). If you have the ability to charge your iPhone at a 15-watt speed in the car, the ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger is worth it for that feature alone.

MagSafe strength

I’ve never had a situation where my iPhone fell off the ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger, as it includes some extremely strong magnets. Most of the questions I get about MagSafe in the car are about the stability of the device when going around sharp turns, etc. The ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger includes 1,600 gf strength, so your iPhone will stay connected and secure – even running the MagSafe charging through a MagSafe compatible iPhone case.

Installation process

The ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger comes with two installation options. You can choose a vent mount installation or a dash-mounted installation. Both will work great, but I opted for the vent mount. One of the reasons I prefer it is that it allows the air conditioner to assist with keeping the device cool in the hot summer months.

All I needed to do for the installation was to hand-tighten the vent mount to the back of the device and slide it into my car’s air vent. One of the things I appreciate about this design is the bottom of it has a stabilizer. Depending on your car, your air vent might not be strong enough to hold up your iPhone. You can brace the bottom stabilizer with the bottom of your air vent. You’ll then plug up the included USB-C cord to your car.

Wrap up

I am sure we’ll see some other 15-watt Qi2 chargers from different manufacturers in the coming months, but ESR absolutely knocked it out of the park. If you want to use MagSafe in the car, check out the ESR for Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger. You can buy it from Amazon or directly from ESR.