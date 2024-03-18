 Skip to main content

NCAA March Madness Live app adds Vision Pro compatibility, new CarPlay features, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 18 2024 - 6:44 am PT
How to watch March Madness 2023 iPhone

Ahead of NCAA March Madness kicking off later this week, the March Madness Live app has received an update with a few new features. The app is now compatible with Apple Vision Pro, offers expanded capabilities for CarPlay users, and more.

The March Madness Live app that runs on Apple Vision Pro is just the iPad version, rather than a version fully optimized for visionOS. Still, it’s notable that the developers of the app didn’t opt out of letting Vision Pro users run the iPad version of the app, unlike some other developers. The iPad version of the app can also be run on Apple Silicon-powered Macs.

The NCAA March Madness Live app also has “expanded features” for CarPlay users this year:

For fans on-the-go, NCAA March Madness Live will keep them in the know with expanded live game radio for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Live radio broadcasts are courtesy of Westwood One for all 67 games.

Like last year, the app also supports Live Activities on the iPhone’s Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. New this year is a “live scoreboard” feature that “will offer fans a way to follow scores when multiple games are being played.”

In the March Madness Live app, users can watch a limited preview of games before being required to log in with their TV provider credentials. After signing in with their credentials, users can watch all games that are airing on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

CBS games will also be available via Paramount+. TNT, TruTV, and TBS games will also be available via MAX.

You can check out the NCAA website for the full rundown on all the new features. The March Madness Live app is available on the App Store.

