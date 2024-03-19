Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $299 (Save $100) in today’s best deals, Apple Pencil 2 $79, more

Spring discounts mean you can add Apple Watch Series 9 to your workout kit for all-time lows starting at $299. Those $100 discounts come joined by Apple Pencil 2 at $79 as well as a chance to score any of Samsung’s new AirPlay 2 TVs at $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 sees 1-day $100 discounts

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is taking $100 off Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatches. These all-time lows apply to both sizes of GPS wearables and start from $299 for the 41mm styles. That’s down from $399 for the first time since back at the very beginning of February and matching the all-time low for only the second time. That same best-ever pricing has the 45mm styles at $329 – down from its $429 going rate. It’s also $100 off and only the second time we’ve seen pricing this low. Go check out our coverage.

You’ll be able to save on a collection of different styles for both sizes of Apple’s latest wearable. There’s different case colors and band designs – all of which are $100 off and starting at $299.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

New iPads may be coming, but Apple Pencil 2 drops to $79

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices yet on Apple Pencil 2. The latest flagship iPad stylus drops down to $79 from its usual $129 price tag. This is $50 off and marking the second-best price to date. We’ve seen it down at $71 before, but that was back in December ahead of the holidays. Now, it’s on sale for the first time since while coming within $8 of that all-time low. This is the best Amazon has offered it for, too.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Save $100 on an upcoming Samsung 2024 TV pre-order

Samsung showed off its new 2024 lineup of TVs back at CES in January, and now the company is gearing up to launch them later this month. In true Samsung fashion, you’ll also be able to save on the new releases before they’re even officially on store shelves. Right now, you can score an extra $100 discount on that future Samsung 2024 TVs pre-order when you sign up at this link ahead of time. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $100 towards that new home theater upgrade –no cash down ahead of time or anything else needed.

Belkin’s Apple Watch Fast Charger is perfect for Series 9 at $43

Amazon is now offering the Belkin Apple Watch Fast Charger for $43. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer lands at 28% off. It’s the third-best offer to date at within $5 of the all-time low and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in October, when it landed at the best discount we’ve seen. Designed to support the most recent Apple Watch Series 9 and its faster charging speeds, this nightstand companion sports a premium design that has a fold-up charging puck for refueling in Nightstand Mode or just laying your wearable down flat. It’ll also work with older Apple Watch models, but you won’t get faster charging speeds on any of them before Series 7. There’s no wall adapter in the box, but the charger itself uses a 1.2-meter USB-C cable that rounds out the package.

UGREEN’s new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C GaN chargers on sale

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Nexode Pro 65W USB-C Charger for $47. Normally fetching $56, you’re looking at the first chance to save on this new release at 15% off. It’s of course a new all-time low, and makes the most affordable of the new GaN chargers even more so. It features the same GaNInfinity chip as the rest of the collection, with 65W of power to refuel your M2 MacBook Air halfway in just 30 minutes. There’s three ports, with a main pair of USB-C slots being joined by USB-A. We detail what’s new with this lineup in our launch coverage.

Alongside the 65W version, two of UGREEN’s other new Nexode Pro chargers are also on sale. Each of these are marking returns to the all-time lows as the second-ever discounts, as opposed to being the very first chances to save like the mode above. There’s no coupons to clip either, as the savings are already showing on each listing.

