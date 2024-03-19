Belkin 3-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Stand w/ 15W iPhone and Apple Watch fast-charging now available

After unveiling its new 3-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Stand multi-device charger back at CES, Belkin has launched the new accessory. The BoostCharge Pro with Qi2 features fast wireless charging, flexibility, a clean design, and more.
Last month, Belkin launched one of its CES-announced products – the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro that uses Apple’s DockKit.
Now Belkin has delivered its first multi-device Qi2 station with the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand.
Here are all the details:
Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand Qi2 specs
- Wirelessly fast charge iPhone up to 15W with Qi2
- Qi2 optimizes energy usage and safeguards device battery life
- Fast Charge Apple Watch Series 9, 8, 7, and Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2
- Wirelessly charge 3 devices at once: iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods
- Adjustable 90° tilt puts iPhone at your preferred viewing angle
- Qi2 technology for easy magnetic alignment
- Supports StandBy to style your iPhone as you’d like
- LED lets you know charging status
- 36W power supply with attached USB-C cable included
- Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm
- Safety assured with rigorous testing and superior hardware design
- 100% plastic-free packaging
- Made from post-consumer recycled materials
- 2-year warranty
- Price: $149.99
The new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is available in white and black directly from Belkin now.
And two more CES announcements from Belkin that should be launching soon are the BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W and BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank.
