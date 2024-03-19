Belkin 3-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Stand w/ 15W iPhone and Apple Watch fast-charging now available

After unveiling its new 3-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Stand multi-device charger back at CES, Belkin has launched the new accessory. The BoostCharge Pro with Qi2 features fast wireless charging, flexibility, a clean design, and more.

Last month, Belkin launched one of its CES-announced products – the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro that uses Apple’s DockKit.

Now Belkin has delivered its first multi-device Qi2 station with the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand.

Here are all the details:

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand Qi2 specs

Wirelessly fast charge iPhone up to 15W with Qi2

Qi2 optimizes energy usage and safeguards device battery life

Fast Charge Apple Watch Series 9, 8, 7, and Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2

Wirelessly charge 3 devices at once: iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods

Adjustable 90° tilt puts iPhone at your preferred viewing angle

Qi2 technology for easy magnetic alignment

Supports StandBy to style your iPhone as you’d like

LED lets you know charging status

36W power supply with attached USB-C cable included

Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm

Safety assured with rigorous testing and superior hardware design

100% plastic-free packaging

Made from post-consumer recycled materials

2-year warranty

Price: $149.99

The new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is available in white and black directly from Belkin now.

And two more CES announcements from Belkin that should be launching soon are the BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W and BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank.