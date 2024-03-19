 Skip to main content

Belkin 3-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Stand w/ 15W iPhone and Apple Watch fast-charging now available

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 19 2024 - 7:32 am PT
1 Comment
Belkin 3-in-1- BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charging Stand

After unveiling its new 3-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Stand multi-device charger back at CES, Belkin has launched the new accessory. The BoostCharge Pro with Qi2 features fast wireless charging, flexibility, a clean design, and more.

Last month, Belkin launched one of its CES-announced products – the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro that uses Apple’s DockKit.

Now Belkin has delivered its first multi-device Qi2 station with the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand.

Here are all the details:

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand Qi2 specs

  • Wirelessly fast charge iPhone up to 15W with Qi2
  • Qi2 optimizes energy usage and safeguards device battery life
  • Fast Charge Apple Watch Series 9, 8, 7, and Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2
  • Wirelessly charge 3 devices at once: iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods
  • Adjustable 90° tilt puts iPhone at your preferred viewing angle
  • Qi2 technology for easy magnetic alignment
  • Supports StandBy to style your iPhone as you’d like
  • LED lets you know charging status
  • 36W power supply with attached USB-C cable included
  • Compatible with iPhone cases up to 3mm
  • Safety assured with rigorous testing and superior hardware design
  • 100% plastic-free packaging
  • Made from post-consumer recycled materials
  • 2-year warranty
  • Price: $149.99

The new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is available in white and black directly from Belkin now.

And two more CES announcements from Belkin that should be launching soon are the BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN Charger 200W and BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Belkin Qi2

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12