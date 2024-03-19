 Skip to main content

GRID offering up to 40% off its popular disassembled iPhone decor

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 19 2024 - 9:36 am PT
5 Comments
GRID celebrates its anniversary with special deals on iPhone frames

Our friends at GRID Studio are running a spring sale this month with some impressive discounts on their iconic deconstructed wall art. The Grid 4S, for example, showcases a deconstructed iPhone 4S and is available for just $99.

GRID Studio has created a number of popular frames featuring disassembled iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, and Mac hardware. There are even some non-Apple options, including the GRID NES Controller, which is on sale for $99.

While the GRID 4S and GRID NES Controller are the highlights of the spring sale, the company is also offering a flat 15% off of its entire collection. Just use promo code SP15 at checkout and the discount will be applied.

Head to GRID’s website for all of the details.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

grid

grid

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com