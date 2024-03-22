What’s a Steve Jobs signed business card worth? How about $181,183

RR Auction just closed the sales of its latest lot of Apple memorabilia. As it happens, one of the most expensive items was a very rare, Steve Jobs signed business card in “virtually perfect” condition that netted an impressive $181,183. Here’s why it was worth that much and what else sold alongside the rare item.

RR Auction highlights it has only ever sold 10 Steve Jobs business cards and just 1 of those dates back to the 1983 era like this recent sale.

Making this card even more rare is a PSA/DNA grade of “GEM MT 10” which is classified as “virtually perfect” with attributes including sharp focus, full original gloss, and four perfectly sharp corners.

RR Auction notes that “Less than five Jobs-signed Apple Computer business cards—from any period—have successfully passed PSA/DNA authentication.”

This signed business card does have a faint stain on the front and “an old tape stain on the back” but that didn’t stop bidding from driving the price to nearly $200,000 – almost double what RR Auction estimated.

The signed card ended up going for more than a Steve Jobs signed check that sold for $176,850 and an original sealed 4GB iPhone that brought in $147,286.

The only item in the Apple lot that went for more than the business card was an Apple-1 signed by Steve Wozniak at $323,789.

You can check out everything that just sold on RR Auction’s site.