MagSafe battery packs are one of my favorite use cases for MagSafe. In fact, as I am writing this, I am on an airplane with my iPhone charging via a MagSafe power brick. They’re compact, easy to use, and easy to store. Which MagSafe battery am I using? It’s the Anker MagGo Power Bank, and it might be the best overall MagSafe battery pack on the market today. Let’s dive into why.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What does the Anker MagGo Power Bank offer?

One of the best features of the new Anker MagGo Power Bank is its Qi2 certification, representing the latest standard in wireless charging technology. This certification guarantees that you’re getting a product capable of delivering 15W of wireless charging power—not just any power, but fast, secure, and efficient charging that keeps your devices safe while they power up. Whether you’re at home or on the go, the assurance of Qi2 certification means your devices are getting the boost they need without compromising on safety or efficiency.

Faster wireless charging

It offers 15W ultra-fast wireless charging, allowing you to power up your iPhone twice as fast. Specifically, you can take an iPhone 15 from 0 to 50% in just 44 minutes. This impressive charging speed ensures that you spend less time tethered to a charging cable and more time using your device in whatever way you want.

Informative smart display

One of the most unique features of the Anker MagGo is its informative smart display on the side. This intuitive screen keeps you in the loop about your device’s charging progress, displaying everything from battery percentages to full recharge times. It’s especially handy when you’re reaching the Anker MagGo Power Bank, as it’ll show how long it’ll take to charge back to full capacity. There is no more guessing how much longer your device needs to charge—the Anker MagGo Power Bank keeps you informed every step of the way.

Wrap up on Anker MagGo Power Bank

Overall, this is my favorite MagSafe battery back at the moment. It checks all the boxes for a MagSafe battery pack: Qi2 support, 15-watt charging, LCD on the side, and a stand to keep your iPhone propped up. Its robust 10,000mAh capacity secures up to 1.8 full charges for an iPhone 15 Pro. Is it the cheapest option on the market? No, but it’s hard to beat its overall feature set.

You can buy the Anker MagGo Power Bank from Amazon or directly from Anker. It comes in both white and black color options.