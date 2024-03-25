Apple releases macOS 14.4.1 with fixes for USB hubs, Java, and more

Following the release of iOS 17.4.1 last week, Apple is now rolling out a new update for the Mac. Today, Apple has released macOS 14.4.1 with bug fixes and security improvements for Mac users.

Mac users can update by going to System Settings, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. The build number for macOS 14.4.1 is 23E224. It’s rolling out now, but it could take a few hours to show up on everyone’s Mac.

This update provides bug fixes for your Mac, including:

USB hubs connected to external displays may not be recognized

Copy protected Audio Unit plug-ins designed for professional music apps may not open or pass validation

Apps that include Java may quit unexpectedly

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

