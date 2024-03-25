Apple Watch SE 2 spring deals hit $189, official leather MagSafe Wallet $25, M3 MacBooks, more

Monday’s best deals have a fitting spring discount as a headliner, dropping Apple Watch SE 2 styles down to $189 just in time for warm weather workouts. You can also score a rare deal on Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet at $25, while 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro now starts from $1,605. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $60 on carbon neutral Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles

Amazon is now offering some of the lowest prices yet on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The savings kick off with the GPS 40mm styles at $189. That includes tons of new Carbon Neutral styles at $60 off the usual $249 going rate. It’s the third-best offer to date and really the lowest price since December. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $219. It’s $60 off the usual $279 going rate and drops to the second-best price we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet now $25

Woot is now discounting Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet down to $25. This is down from the original $59 price tag and marks the best price in almost a year. We last saw the accessory down at $27 back over the holiday shopping season last November. Now, it’s down to near-all-time low pricing in both Saddle Brown and California Poppy.

While not the latest model with Find My integration, nor the infamous FineWoven style, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 15, as well as 14, 13, and 12 series handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro starts from $1,605

Best Buy currently offers Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,799. This drops the 18GB memory and 512GB SSD configuration down from $1,999 to the second-best price yet. It’s the best in over a month, too. The savings get even better when you consider open-box models, which drop to $1,677 for an Open-Box Excellent model or even lower for other conditions from $1,605.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

This is the M3 Pro model, too, which steps up from the base configuration to offer a 12-core CPU and 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there are still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and an SD card slot.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]