Rare 4GB sealed original iPhone up for grabs, how much is it worth? [Update]

Last year we saw a drop in sealed original iPhone auction prices. But in July, a very rare 4GB model tripled the record as it sold for $190,000. Now what may be the first 4GB sealed original iPhones is up for auction in 2024. Can it challenge the $190,000 record?

Update 3/25/24: After sitting at a high bid of just $17,000 two days ago, the final bidding of this sealed original iPhone rocketed into six figures.

While it didn’t set a new record, the final price was $130,027 for this rare 4GB sealed original iPhone. That’s in line with the last three of this model we’ve seen sell between $133,000 and $190,000.

As a refresher, the 4GB original iPhone is more valuable than the 8GB version because Apple only made the smaller capacity for two months and there are very few of the rarer models unopened.

The auction record for an 8GB sealed original iPhone is at $63,000, one-third of what the 4GB variant sold for last summer.

However, after the $190,000 4GB iPhone auction, LCG Auctions sold one of the same for $133,000 while RR Auction sold one for just $87,000.

Now LCG Auctions has one of the rare 4GB sealed original iPhones up for grabs with the starting bid set at $10,000.

The auction is open for two weeks.

You can check out the listing now at LCG, here’s how the auction house describes this sealed original iPhone:

Our current offering is identical to the record breakers mentioned above – it’s a first-release 4GB model in factory sealed condition. Impressive throughout, the front panel of the box exhibits bright color with no sign of fading. Imperfections are few. Seven of the eight corners are sharp, all edges are flawless, and each of the six panels appear factory fresh and retain perfect form. The factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Very light shelfwear. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. Brand new, never activated. Impressive example! Model A1203, Order MA501LL/A, 4GB)

What do you think? Will this auction break the record? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Image via LCG Auctions