13-inch M3 MacBook Air all-time low at $1,024, M3 iMac $100 off, MagSafe gear, more

Tuesday’s best deals are all about Apple Silicon. The just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is down to a new all-time low at $1,024 and comes joined by another one of Apple’s latest machines – the new 24-inch M3 iMac at $100 off. Plus, you could just go with the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air as B&H joins in on offering it at just $699. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air hits $1,024

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple’s just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air. The entry-level 256GB configuration now sells for $1,024 shipped in Space Gray. That’s $75 off the usual $1,099 price tag and a new all-time low. We’ve only seen it on sale once before at Amazon, and that was shortly after launch day at $25 more than today’s sale.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports.

24-inch M3 iMac sees $100 discount

B&H is now offering Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,199 shipped. This discounts the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory from its usual $1,299 price tag. Today’s offer is the second-best price to date at $100 off. It’s the lowest in over a month and comes within $50 of the all-time low set just once before. Over at Expercom, you can save on the 8-core model with an elevated 16GB of RAM at $1,374. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgraded chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

B&H is now matching Walmart’s $699 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sale

B&H isn’t letting Walmart have all the fun. Walmart may have made headlines by announcing it would be carrying Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as its first-ever Mac on official store shelves with a ludicrously low $699 price tag. But now the folks over at B&H are swooping in to match that all-time low. So if you don’t want to buy from Walmart, you can go over to New York’s favorite tech and photography online storefront and grab the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $699. All three styles are available as a discount from the usual $999 going rate, too.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

CalDigit’s new TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock sees rare discount to $370

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock. It’s dropping down to $370 from the usual $400 price tag for only the second time. Today’s offer is the first discount of the year and the only other markdown since back on Black Friday. The new CalDigit TS4 Dock arrives with 18 ports all packed into a premium aluminum housing. There’s Thunderbolt 4 tech baked in as well, which lets you drive displays, connect to more expansive I/O, and receive power from a single device. We dive in to take a hands-on look over at 9to5Mac, as well. Head below for a discount on the CalDigit TS3, too.

The CalDigit TS4 features three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of 40Gb/s transfer speeds, as well as three USB-C slots. Legacy I/O is still kept in mind too, with five USB-A slots, as well. You’ll be able to drive a single 8K display from the hub, with dual 6K monitor support also making the cut without sacrificing on a 60Hz refresh rate. The 2.5GbE is also a nice touch, and rounds out the package with micro/SD card readers and a DisplayPort output.

Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Stand with Apple Watch fast charging now $127

Amazon now offers the Belkin 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $127. It drops from $150 for the first time in months and marks the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Today’s offer is 15% off and also the first discount we’ve seen since the newer Qi2-enabled model officially began shipping (we explore how they stack up below). This is the more recent model with Apple Watch fast charging, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Compared to the newer Qi2 model, Belkin’s 3-in-1 above really doesn’t have too many differences. The biggest is that it has a USB-C wall adapter instead of the proprietary cable found on the older version. Otherwise, there’s still a 15W magnetic power pad, Apple Watch fast charging, and a premium design.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

