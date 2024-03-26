PSA: T-Mobile’s free MLB TV offer is now available

While T-Mobile is not offering free MLS Season Pass to its customers this year, the popular MLB TV offer is back for another year. You can redeem the promotion starting today through April 2 using the T-Life app on your device.

Via T-Mobile’s webpage for this year’s promotion, you can redeem the offer starting today, Tuesday, March 26, through Monday, April 1. You’ll just need to have the T-Mobile Tuesdays (or T Life) app installed on your device, as well as the MLB app.

As always, it’s important to remember that MLB.TV is subject to a number of pesky blackout restrictions. The service only covers live out-of-market games, but you can watch all games on demand. Without the freebie offer from T-Mobile, you’d pay $149.99 for a season of MLB.TV.

Some fine print from T-Mobile’s announcement:

Save and redeem within T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app by April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET and sign up for MLB.TV between March 26, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. ET and April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET to receive a free subscription to MLB.TV for the 2024 season. Limited-time offer, subject to change. Only for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans who have access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. Sign up through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app.

Are you a T-Mobile subscriber who plans to sign up for MLB.TV this year? Let us know in the comments.