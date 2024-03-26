 Skip to main content

PSA: T-Mobile’s free MLB TV offer is now available

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 26 2024 - 7:39 am PT
3 Comments

While T-Mobile is not offering free MLS Season Pass to its customers this year, the popular MLB TV offer is back for another year. You can redeem the promotion starting today through April 2 using the T-Life app on your device.

Via T-Mobile’s webpage for this year’s promotion, you can redeem the offer starting today, Tuesday, March 26, through Monday, April 1. You’ll just need to have the T-Mobile Tuesdays (or T Life) app installed on your device, as well as the MLB app

As always, it’s important to remember that MLB.TV is subject to a number of pesky blackout restrictions. The service only covers live out-of-market games, but you can watch all games on demand. Without the freebie offer from T-Mobile, you’d pay $149.99 for a season of MLB.TV.

Some fine print from T-Mobile’s announcement:

Save and redeem within T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app by April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET and sign up for MLB.TV between March 26, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. ET and April 2, 2024, at 4:59 a.m. ET to receive a free subscription to MLB.TV for the 2024 season.

Limited-time offer, subject to change. Only for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers on qualifying plans who have access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. Sign up through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app.

Are you a T-Mobile subscriber who plans to sign up for MLB.TV this year? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com