Here’s our first look at the new ‘Presto’ system coming to Apple Stores for iPhone updates

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 27 2024 - 9:11 am PT
Other the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Apple would begin broadly rolling out a new “Presto within Apple” system to its retail stores next month. The system allows Apple Store employees to update iPhone software while the device is still in its box.

Now, iGeneration has published a closer look at Presto, adding that the system is also rolling out beyond the United States.

Today’s report describes Presto as a “small two-spoke locker” that is similar to a “toaster” in some ways. It can accommodate up to six iPhones at the same time, with built-in guardrails to hold different-sized iPhone box in place. In the image above, you can see two separate Presto systems stacked on top of one another.

The report says it takes Apple Store employees around 20 seconds to “position a box on its rail.” From there, the iOS update will be installed within 15 to 30 minutes – all while the iPhone stays sealed in its box. The system is said to use a combination of MagSafe and other wireless technologies.

Credit: iGeneration

The “Presto within Apple” system means that people who buy iPhones from Apple Stores should always get a device with the latest version of iOS installed. Historically, iPhones have shipped from the factory with whatever build of iOS was available at that time. This means millions of iPhones out there ship with iOS versions that are multiple updates old by the time that phone arrives to the customer.

This should be a really nice quality-of-life improvement for Apple Store employees who would previously spend time working directly with customers to update iPhone software.

