mophie unveils its first Qi2 chargers for a more affordable MagSafe experience [Update]

We learned more about the second generation of the Qi wireless charging standard last year and it’s ended up as compatible with iPhone 13 through 15. Now mophie is one of the first accessory makers to unveil its Qi2 devices.

Update 3/27/24: Following up on its plan to launch the rest of these Qi2 accessories early this year, the mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Vent Mount is now available.

Meanwhile, 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand and Snap+ Powerstation Mini with Stand are coming in April.

What’s the deal with Qi2?

As a refresher, Qi2 is set to bring magnetic connections as a major upgrade for wireless charging – which of course Apple first pioneered with MagSafe and the iPhone 12 lineup.

But one of the downsides is that official MagSafe accessories are more expensive as third parties have to go through MFi certification with Apple.

That means non-MagSafe (Qi) wireless chargers can’t deliver more than 7.5W of power to current iPhones. And Android smartphones can’t use MagSafe without adding an external accessory adapter or case.

But with Qi2, supported iPhones can get 15W wireless power and magnetic convenience with more affordable chargers.

mophie’s Qi2 lineup

Here is what mophie is planning to launch this fall and early 2024:

Snap+ Powerstation Mini with Stand ($69.95 MSRP) – Delivering a true 15W to your Qi2 compatible device from a sleek and compact form factor, this 5,000 mAh internal battery powerstation features a discrete aluminum kickstand for easy device access while charging. The snap+ powerstation mini stand provides unmatched speed, convenience, and style.

Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand ($129.95 MSRP) – Combining versatility and elegance, the snap+ 3-in-1 stand charges your Qi2 compatible smartphone at 15W, AirPods, and Apple Watch fast charging simultaneously. This product is designed to simplify your charging routine and declutter your space.

snap+ wireless charging vent mount ($69.95) – The snap+ wireless charging vent mount offers a seamless and secure way to quickly charge your smartphone, providing up to 15W of power to your Qi2 compatible device while keeping it accessible in your car.

Snap Vent Mount ($29.95 MSRP) – For customers who seek a simple and effective vent mount solution, the snap vent mount delivers convenient and secure mounting with our innovative ratcheting hook mechanism. Keep your smartphone in sight for navigation prompts and within easy reach while on the move.

mophie says the snap+ powerstation mini stand, snap+ wireless charging vent mount, and snap vent mount will launch “later this year.” And the snap+ 3-in-1 stand will arrive in Q1 2024.