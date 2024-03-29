Deals: New 15-inch M3 MacBook Air $95 off, 24-inch M3 iMac $150 off, more

Friday is here, and with it we are tracking some notable price drops on Apple gear as we head into the weekend. Joining a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s 2024 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 starting from just over $1,200, we also have even lower prices on the latest M3 iMac. You can now score the 24-inch Apple desktop machine at $150 off the going rate, and be sure to scope out our exclusive discount down below on the new Burton Goods leather iPhone 15 case. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 2024 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 hits new Amazon low

While we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the 13-inch model at $999, the best Amazon price yet has now landed on Apple’s new 2024 15-inch MacBook Air with M3. Regularly $1,299 and currently sitting at $1,249 for My Best Buy members, Amazon has now dropped the price down on the Starlight model to $1,204 shipped – the rest of the colorways are now selling for $1,249 at Amazon as well. This is $95 in savings, $30 under our previous mention on this model, and the best we have tracked at Amazon since the new M3 Air arrived earlier this month.

Apple has now refreshed a similar hardware design as the previous models, just with notable M3 performance gains. Dual-display support when in the lid is closed, a new triple microphone rig with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, and Wi-Fi 6E support are all at the ready here. This, of course, also joins Apple’s magnetic MagSafe charging connection, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Liquid Retina Display.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac now $150 off

B&H is now offering Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,149 shipped. This discounts the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory from its usual $1,299 price tag. Today’s offer is one of the best prices to date at $150 off. It’s the lowest in over a month and comes within $50 of the all-time low set just once before. Over at Expercom, you can save on the 8-core model with an elevated 16GB of RAM at $1,374. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

Exclusive deal for 9to5Mac readers on the new Burton Goods full-grain leather iPhone 15 Case

Burton Goods has introduced a new leather iPhone 15 case. We recently had a chance to go hands-on with its fantastic Modern Pocket Book Wallet case and loved every second of it – it is the best one I have tested out in the category – but the brand has now released its new, more simple leather case. Giving folks a chance to score one of its artisan-crafted cases without spending nearly as much as the full wallet model, the new Burton Goods leather case is now available for purchase and we have an exclusive deal for you. You’ll find all of the details right here and the discount code below.

You can now use code 9to5mac20 for a limited time to knock 20% off your order, bring the total down to $31.96. Or go enter for a FREE $500 gift card:

