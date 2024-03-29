 Skip to main content

New Steve Martin documentary now streaming on Apple TV+

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Mar 29 2024 - 4:49 am PT
Now streaming on Apple TV+, the life and career of Steve Martin is profiled in a new documentary, which is unusually split into two feature-length parts …

Produced by Apple Original Films and A24, the documentary is directed by Morgan Neville.

It is being marketed as a film project, but is actually split into two parts, entitled ‘Then’ and ‘Now’. Each part runs about an hour and a half long.

In ‘Then’, Steve Martin’s rise to fame is detailed, including his early failures to break into comedy, ending with his choice to leave the stand-up industry at just 35 years of age. ‘Then’ relies heavily on archive footage in typical documentary style.

‘Now’ has more flair, with a conversational sensibility that covers Martin’s present acting career success, led by informal chats with the man himself. It includes interviews with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Martin Short, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, and others.

You can watch ‘STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces’ exclusively on Apple TV+. Watch through the Apple TV app available on various platforms including Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also streaming today on Apple TV+ is a new season of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Next week, new documentary feature Girls State and Colin Farrell detective drama Sugar will also debut on the streaming service. See everything coming to Apple TV+ here.

