Apple offering big discounts on select Apple Watch bands for employees

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 30 2024 - 12:17 pm PT
1 Comment
Some of the Apple Watch bands are currently unavailable ahead of Series 9 launch

Apple is offering its employees a deep discount on two of the most expensive Apple Watch bands. According to a new report today, the Link Bracelet for Apple Watch can be had for $209 (down from $349), while the Milanese Loop price has been cut to $59 (down from $99).

As MacRumors points out in its report, “Apple offers employees special discounts on a rotating selection of products.” This makes it hard to know whether this discount is a sign of Apple Watch changes to come, or just a routine special offer for Apple employees.

In addition to the discounts on the Link Bracelet and Milanese Loop, Apple is also discounting Black Unity and Pride Edition bands by 50% for employees.

There are rumors that the forthcoming “Apple Watch X” will break compatibility with existing Apple Watch bands. Apple is reportedly working on a new magnetic system to replace the existing clasp system. It’s unclear whether the Apple Watch X will debut later in 2024 or if we won’t see it until 2025.

