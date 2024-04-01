15-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM $400 off, iPhone 14 Plus $540, more

These deals are no joke. You can bring home a 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory at the all-time low of $1,499 – or $400 off today. Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is an even better value as it falls to $540, and the beloved Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer switch is finally on sale for the first time in ages at $33. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $400 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory

If the only MacBook deals you’ll consider are on models with more than 8GB of memory, we have you covered. Best Buy now starts off the month by dropping Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air down to $1,499, complete with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. This is $400 off the usual $1,899 price tag and matching the all-time low. It’s only the second time pricing has dropped this low, and the last time was a short-lived discount. The stock configuration is also still down to $999, an all-time low at $300 off. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

This may be Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air, but it still offers many of the same features – just for less. The biggest difference is the M2 chip, but otherwise you’re still looking at a 15-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio, not to mention the same compact form-factor that comes in one of four colors. There’s 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, too.

iPhone 14 Plus falls to $540

Woot today is now offering the best prices yet on refurbished Apple iPhone 14 Plus smartphones. Available in unlocked condition across several styles of the 128GB capacity, the savings now start from $540 for Grade A refurbished models. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise if you aren’t an Amazon Prime member. Down from its usual $899 price tag, today’s offer lands with $359 in savings attached. It’s still one of the first chances to save and beats our previous mention by $160 in order to mark a new all-time low.

This may be one of the previous-generation handsets from Apple, but it’s still such a great value with today’s deal. Everything about the iPhone 14 Plus comes centered around a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Face ID, of course, makes the cut and is joined by a dual camera system with a 12 MP main sensor that’s backed by a front camera with TrueDepth – all of which are backed by Apple’s Photonic Engine for capturing even better pictures. There are some entirely new features like the onboard satellite connectivity for emergency SOS, as well as crash detection. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer switch sees rare discount to $33

Amazon now offers the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb Dimmer Switch for $32.87 shipped. Today’s offer lands from the usual $50 going rate and marks one of the first deals we’ve tracked over the past couple of years. It was last on sale in the summer of 2022 at $1 less than today’s offer. Still, the first chance to save in ages and a 33% discount is hard to beat – especially on a smart home upgrade that we’ve written home about time and time again.

Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade that brings typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories – among other devices on your network – to provide dimming features to any smart lamps, lights, or fixtures. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, or just to keep the practicality of physical controls around. We break down what to further expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

