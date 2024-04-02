 Skip to main content

There’s a new way to transform any space into arcade basketball with Apple Vision Pro

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 2 2024 - 9:14 am PT
Nothing makes me feel more like Zion Williamson than shooting hoops at the arcade. And while I’d love to take arcade basketball home with me, I’m not sure that’s the best investment. Fortunately, Apple Vision Pro has quickly become the best way to turn any space into an arcade basketball arena.

In March, we saw the popular VR title Just Hoops ($14.99) come to Apple Vision Pro. After a somewhat rocky launch, the app appears to have received stability updates that may be the improvement you’ve been awaiting.

Want another way to test your at-home-or-wherever-you-happen-to-be arcade basketball skills? Pinch Basketball ($4.99) has just launched exclusively on Apple Vision Pro.

Pinch Basketball is from “Com2uS ROCA, the studio behind thrilling VR action-RPG Darksword: Battle Eternity and a subsidiary of Com2uS (Summoners War, Out of the Park Baseball, MLB 9 Innings),” so they’ve got experience bringing VR experiences to life.

The studio describes the gameplay as simple and relaxing:

  • Simply open the app to bring up your very own basketball machine
  • Start a round by pressing the Start button or simply using your eyes and pinching
  • Pick up the basketball with your fingers. Just pinch, aim, throw!
  • A simple local leaderboard lets players push for a new personal best

Personally, I dig the Apple Vision Pro artwork on the basketball arcade machine in the game. Nice touch. Looking for a way to unwind or look cool to no one but yourself? Pinch Basketball is out now exclusively for Apple Vision Pro.

Of course, Vision Pro is also a great way to experience the NBA at home, as Trenton’s Tech shows here:

Also, Go Pels!

