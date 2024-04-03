AirPods 2 drop to $89 in Wednesday’s best Apple deals, HomePod 2 from $250, more

Wednesday’s best deals have AirPods 2 marked down to the best price of the year at $89 to go alongside Apple’s new HomePod 2, which starts from $250. Plus, you might as well try out Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet at just $32. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods 2 are down to the best price of the year at just $89

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods 2 for one of the best prices yet. You can drop the entry-level true wireless earbuds down to $89 from the usual $129 price tag. This is now the best price of 2024 and the lowest we’ve seen since back over Thanksgiving Week. Today’s offer is also now $1 under our previous mention from February, which is the only other price cut this year.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 starts from $250

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest HomePod 2 for $279 in both Midnight and White styles. Each one drops from the usual $299 price tag and marks the second-best offer we’ve seen. It’s $6 under the previous price cut and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Those of you with Costco memberships can drop prices even further at $250. This is the first offer from the retailer in months and a rare chance to save $49. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage on what today’s discount delivers.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room-sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better-sounding audio than the original model.

You might as well try out Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe wallet at just $32

A new all-time low on Apple’s MagSafe FineWoven Wallet has arrived. And before you hit send on that message you’ve typed about missing the older leather models, just consider how low of a price we’re talking about. The official accessory sells for $32 at Woot right now. If you don’t have an Amazon account, a $6 delivery fee will be added on. Today’s offer drops from the usual $59 price tag and marks a new all-time low. It’s $13 under our previous mention, too. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Apple’s new FineWoven MagSafe Wallet replaces leather in the company’s lineup as it looks to transition away from using less sustainable material. Now arriving in its place is the new woven textile that is made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled material. Otherwise, it’s still a MagSafe wallet with room for two cards in its pouch. There’s Find My capabilities baked in for tracking your wallet if it ever gets misplaced, not to mention the magnetic design that can adhere right to the back of your iPhone 15.

