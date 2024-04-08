MagSafe Monday: LISEN 3 in 1 Charging Station is the most compact MagSafe dock you’ll find

Every desk setup is different. Some people have a Magazine-worthy office with a large desk looking over the Appalachian mountains. Other people have a TV tray with a kitchen chair tucked into the corner. Most people think everyone else is in the former, while in reality, most people have makeshift home offices or some cubes at work. What’s the best MagSafe desk dock for these situations? I’ve found it with the LISEN 3 in 1 Charging Station.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

For the person carrying an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro, having an easy way to charge them is a must-have. If you frequently work from coffee shops, airports, or hotels, you know the pain of remembering your chargers. It’s gotten somewhat easier thanks to the USB-C iPhone 15, but that assumes you’ve upgraded your AirPods as well. With the LISEN 3 in 1 Charging Station, you can simply make it your portable charging setup to keep everything charged.

Unboxing and breaking down

When you first unbox it, you’ll almost think something is missing (the Apple Watch piece), but it’s actually on the underside of the device. I love this design choice because if you simply need to charge your iPhone or AirPods, you don’t have the added bulk of the Apple Watch charger sitting out. When it’s completely broken down, it’s only a couple of inches thick, and it could easily slide into any pocket of your bag (or even your back pants pocket).

You can charge your iPhone while it is lying flat or at an angle. If it’s laying flat, you want to charge your AirPods simultaneously, but it’s flexible enough to work in various use cases. If you want to pull it out on a train or plane, sit it on your stay, and watch a movie, it’ll hold it at a perfect angle

It comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable for charging. It doesn’t include a charging brick, though. It cannot be charged by a laptop charger, though. You’ll want to use a dedicated wall charger that’s above 18 watts. I personally wish they’d include a USB-C to USB-C cable with a wall charger, though.

Wrap up

The LISEN 3 in 1 Charging Station is one of the better MagSafe docks I’ve used, and I love the portability of it. It’s nice enough that it could sit on your desk permanently, but it’s also portable enough to take you on the go to power all your devices. Even just as an AirPods and iPhone portable charger, it’s a great value, but when you add in the Apple Watch charger, it’s an even better device. Your AirPods can charge on the top charger or on the backside one as well. It’s simply one of the most compact 3 in 1 chargers on the market. The only negative I’ve found on the device is that the larger iPhones struggle to keep the device perfectly flat on the desk when putting it in vertical placement.

You can buy the LISEN 3 in 1 Charging Station from Amazon.