 Skip to main content

Macs lead global PC growth as shipments return to pre-pandemic levels

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 8 2024 - 1:30 pm PT
2 Comments
Mac lineup

IDC is out with a fresh report today on global PC shipments for Q1 2024. While Apple still doesn’t lead for volume, it did come in number one for YoY growth. Here’s how Mac shipments, market share, and growth stacked up against Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more.

IDC highlights that global PC shipments saw a slump for the last two years with Q1 2024 marking a return to growth.

The average increase when looking at all manufacturers wasn’t that impressive at 1.5% YoY growth. However, Apple saw almost 10x that with Macs seeing a 14.6% increase in shipments for Q1 2024 over 2023.

Acer came in second for growth with 9.2% with Lenovo in third with 7.8%.

Lenovo took first place for PC shipment market share with 23%, HP in second with 20.1%, and Dell in third with 15.5% market share.

Even with its strong 14.6% YoY growth, Apple’s Macs saw an 8.1% market share for Q1 2024 – that’s up 1% from Q1 2023. For Q1, Apple shipped 4.8 million Macs.

As for contributing factors, IDC notes increasing shipments in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, while China has seen weaker demand.

With inflation numbers trending down, PC shipments have begun to recover in most regions, leading to growth in the Americas as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). However, the deflationary pressures in China directly impacted the global PC market. As the largest consumer of desktop PCs, weak demand in China led to yet another quarter of declines for global desktop shipments, which already faced pressure from notebooks as the preferred form factor.

Apple has shared several times that its MacBook Air is the world’s most popular laptop – which was refreshed with the M3 chip this spring.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
IDC

IDC

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12