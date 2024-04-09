The chance to score Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for just $849 is headlining today’s best deals. It comes joined by official iPhone 15 MagSafe clear cases starting from $28 as well as a deep discount on this cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel style at $197 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air now just $849

Several retailers are now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The newer M3 version was just revealed earlier this spring and now we’re seeing an all-time low on the older version at $849 in three styles. Today’s offer is available at B&H as well as Best Buy. This is $249 below its original price tag and that of the newer M3 counterpart. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention, too.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its now previous-generation in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. However, the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance in our coverage.

Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe clear case from $28

Amazon is offering the official Apple iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for $37. Today’s offer drops from $49 and marks the first notable discount of the year at 24% off. It’s actually a new all-time low at the retailer, too, clocking in at a few cents below the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing from last fall. If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 Plus, the companion Clear Case drops to $28 from $49.

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

New low drops cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles to $552

Amazon now offers the cellular Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with a stainless steel casing for $552. That’s down from $749 and a new all-time low at $197 off. On top of the stainless steel casing, this model has a Storm Blue Sport Band. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

