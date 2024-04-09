 Skip to main content

Apple to expand presence in Florida with new Miami office

Apr 9 2024
Apple Store Miami

Following moves of other tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft, Apple is reportedly set to open a new office space in a Miami suburb. This won’t be the first corporate space for Apple in the city, but it will be larger than the existing office.

Reported by Bloomberg, anonymous sources close to the matter say that Apple’s new Miami office will be 45,000 square feet in the affluent Coral Gables suburb of Miami.

It’s not clear yet what part of Apple’s business the new office will focus on but it will be larger than its existing small Miami office that handles Latin America and advertising operations.

The specific property of the new Apple offices will be at The Plaza Coral Gables. Raymond James, the financial planning firm is one of the existing tenants in the upscale business space.

The expansion of Apple’s offices comes after the company laid off hundreds of employees from shutting down the Apple Car project along with terminations from staff in San Diego working on Siri and those in Santa Clara working on Micro-LED tech.

Another Miami project for the company is opening a $4 billion new Apple Store at Worldcenter. That may see its grand opening later this year:

Top image via Apple

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

