Jamf delivers new products to help organizations meet security and compliance needs with Apple devices

Today, during a live-stream event, Jamf delivered some new product announcements designed to meet the news of IT teams looking for help with security and compliance concerns as they manage their Apple fleet of Macs, iPads, iPhones, and more.

“At Jamf, we celebrate the ways that Apple devices are different, but also know they still need to meet the same high compliance standards as other devices used for work,” said Sam Johnson, Chief Customer Officer at Jamf. “This means IT admins are being asked to get more involved beyond traditional device management functions to help meet these various compliance standards across their Apple devices. Jamf is proud to deliver a platform that organizations trust and users love, and our approach to providing tools that help customers navigate the vast and varied compliance landscape is no exception.”

Compliance dashboard in Jamf Protect

At the event, Jamf unveiled an adaptable compliance dashboard for Jamf Protect, offering a novel approach to viewing compliance in line with CIS benchmarks for your complete array of devices. This innovative dashboard allows IT administrators to see an overall baseline score, termed the “Fleet Hardening Score,” alongside the capability to delve into finer points to identify and resolve compliance problems across their device fleet.

Compliance Editor with Jamf Pro for iOS and iPadOS

This functionality dispels any uncertainty regarding the enforcement of compliance on mobile devices. The Compliance Editor serves as the mechanism that produces deployable configuration files in Jamf Pro, enabling organizations to adhere to CIS benchmarks. Jamf has revealed that the Compliance Editor is now accessible for both iOS and iPadOS, facilitating uniform security standards across Macs, iPhones, and iPads. With the Compliance Editor, administrators can swiftly generate the numerous detailed configurations needed to ensure endpoints comply with a selected benchmark, all with just a few clicks.

Jamf Routines in Jamf Pro

Jamf introduced Jamf Routines, providing Jamf Pro users with innovative no-code automations and integrations to bolster the strength and efficiency of IT teams. Administrators now have the capability to establish integrations between Jamf Pro and platforms like Slack or Microsoft Teams, featuring automated notifications triggered by particular conditions, such as a device becoming non-compliant. Through Jamf Routines, admins are also empowered to determine instances when a re-deployment of the Jamf Management Framework is necessary to reinstate device compliance, enhancing the overall security and compliance stance.

Privilege Elevation in Jamf Connect for macOS grants temporary and conditional access to admin privileges

Jamf also unveiled Privilege Elevation, a new functionality that utilizes an organization’s cloud identity provider along with Jamf Connect, enabling temporary admin rights for local macOS accounts under specific conditions, contingent on legitimate user authentication and authorization. Within this timeframe, by integrating with Jamf Protect, Jamf will deliver comprehensive telemetry regarding tasks executed with elevated privileges on the device. This initiative assists organizations in auditing endpoint actions, while facilitating the detection of and response to intrusions on macOS systems.

Jamf also showcased enhancements to App Installers, notably through the recent launch of App Version Control. This enhancement empowers administrators with greater control over App Installers deployments by enabling them to trial a version on a select group of devices before deciding which version to roll out to targeted computers at their discretion. The option to select between automatic or manual updates to determine the version affords administrators the flexibility and authority over the App Installers titles within their network, ensuring that users stay productive with essential business applications while maintaining security and currency.

Wrap up on Jamf event

Jamf also announced its plans to introduce watchOS management capabilities later this year, including both enrollment and inventory features. Finally, Jamf recapped its recent update about now offering support for Apple Vision Pro across the entire Jamf suite. With Jamf Pro, businesses can facilitate the enrollment process and streamline the deployment of corporate applications and settings on Apple Vision Pro. Jamf Connect provides Apple Vision Pro users with secure access to enterprise resources, supporting both web and native applications that require secure, identity-based access controls. Additionally, Jamf Protect is extending its comprehensive mobile threat defense, network protection, and content filtering capabilities—already utilized on iPhone, iPad, and Mac—to Apple Vision Pro, ensuring robust defense against digital threats.