HomePod mini hits $80 in Friday’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 9 from $295, more

Friday has a fresh batch of Apple deals on tap as we head into the weekend. Today’s best offers come headlined by the second HomePod mini deal in 2024, which drops down to $80 in all five colorways. It comes with the second-best prices on the Apple Watch Series 9, starting from $295, and a new all-time low that drops Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger to $14. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple HomePod mini lands at $80 in all five styles

Through the end of the weekend, Best Buy is offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s HomePod mini at $79.99 shipped. This is only the second price cut of the year and applies to all five colors of Apple’s latest smart speaker. It’s $19 off the usual $99 going rate and matches our previous mention as well as the only other 2024 price cut. Today’s offer also comes within just $1 of the Black Friday price last fall.

You’ll find that familiar fabric-style design wrapped around the compact Siri, Apple Music, and Thread-ready mini speaker. The illuminated touchpad on the top provides some manual control options as well as visual Siri feedback while Apple’s U1 chip on the inside accommodates quick music handoff from iPhone. HomePod mini “features a full-range driver and dual passive radiators for deep bass and crisp high frequencies. An array of four microphones allows you to control HomePod mini with your voice from anywhere in a room, no matter the volume.” Get a closer look in our coverage.

Second-best prices on Apple Watch Series 9 start from $295

Amazon is now taking at least $80 off a collection of the newest Apple Watch Series 9 wearables. Most of the lineup is down to the second-best prices to date and ship free across the board. The 41mm GPS styles start things off at $295. That’s down from $399 and the best we’ve seen outside of a 1-day sale earlier this spring. It comes within $26 of that all-time low and is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise at $104 off. The savings carry over to the 45mm GPS styles at $350 as well as cellular configurations and stainless steel styles. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger drops to $14

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 30W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger for $14. This is $9 off the usual $23 going rate and a new all-time low. Earlier in the spring, we saw it drop down to $16 – the former Amazon low – and now it’s an extra $2 off. Today’s offer only applies to the Aurora White style, as the other models clock in around $16. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. We still love it all this time later for iPhone 15, too, as well as any of the more recent Android smartphones – all of which have stopped shipping with a wall adapter in the box.

It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

