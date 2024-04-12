Nanoleaf wants to upgrade your deck with its Matter LED Outdoor String Lights

After announcing its Matter LED Outdoor String Lights at CES, smart light pioneer Nanoleaf has officially launched the product. Here are all the details on these slick outdoor lights that offer IP65 weather resistance, color control, support across smart home platforms, and more.

Nanoleaf’s Smart Outdoor String Lights aim to keep what’s made these a staple for outside spaces – creating a cozy glow – while adding in smart functionality and complete color flexibility for when you want to switch things up.

They also feature a geometric gem design to elevate the form factor. Here’s how Nanoleaf pitches the lights:

The Perfect Glow to Make Every Moment Magical

Enjoy classic warm and cool whites for a timeless esthetic, or go bold with stunning gradients of color that provide the perfect amount of late-night illumination.

Nanoleaf Matter LED Outdoor String Lights specs

20 Addressable RGBWIC LED Bulb with unique gem design (Extendable with add-on kit)

IP65 Water Resistant lights, IP67 Controller

16+ Million Colors, Tunable Whites & Animated Scenes

Use with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Matter over Wi-Fi- Control with Attached Controller, Nanoleaf App, or through a Smart Home Ecosystem Customize motions, set your lights to dance to music, create magic scenes with AI, and more

Requires a Matter-compatible smart home hub and iOS/tvOS 16.5+ or Android OS 8.1+ to connect to a smart home ecosystem (HomePod mini and HomePod 2 work as Matter hubs)

The Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights are available now priced at $169.99 for the 49 ft (15m) kit and $269.99 for the 98 ft (30m) kit.

As a launch promo, Nanoleaf is offering 10% off with code “OSL10“.

Nanoleaf will also launch a 49 ft (15m) extension kit for $129 and a 147 ft (45m) kit – price TBA.