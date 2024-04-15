MagSafe Monday: UGreen’s MagSafe battery pack can charge three devices at the same time

Trying to stand out among all the MagSafe accessories on the market can often be challenging. What makes one battery pack better than the others? What makes one stand better than the others? It can often come down to minor features, pricing, and form factor. That’s precisely what the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack aims to deliver: a robust battery pack at a fair price that can charge up to three devices at the same time.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

The UGREEN MagSafe charger simplifies the process of powering up your device. Without a power button, it effortlessly attaches to the back of your device. While this might seem minor, it drives me nuts when I snap a MagSafe battery charger to my iPhone and then need to find the power button to turn it on. This charger offers a 5W wireless charging capability, perfect for AirPods/3/Pro and the iPhone 12/13/14/15 series. While I wish it supported Qi2 and faster charging, this will likely come in a future product release.

Key features of the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack

The absolute best feature of the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack is multi-device charging. It allows you to power up to three devices at the same. It supports a device on wireless charging while also delivering a 22.5W output via a USB-A port and up to 20W through a USB-C port. This is a great way to top off your iPhone and AirPods and charge something like a Nintendo Switch at the same time.

While it doesn’t support 15 watts on iPhone, it will on compatible Samsung/Android phones. If you need to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speed, you can use the USB-C port to fast charge your iPhone 15 from 0-60% in 30 minutes with the included USB-C charging cable.

The UGREEN MagSafe charger includes a powerful 10000mAh capacity and can provide two full charges to the iPhone 15/14/13/12 Pro and around 1.5 charges to the larger iPhone 15/14/13/12 Pro Max. It’s thin and light enough (7.9 oz) to slide into a pants pocket, so it’s a great device for a travel day to ensure you have a full charge for movies, ride-sharing services, maps, etc.

Lastly, the included kickstand is a nice touch as well. It allows you to elevate your iPhone for movie watching on a plane or even use Standby mode while at a hotel.

Wrap up on the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack

This device is a solid addition to your everyday carry bag. It’s missing a few features I love about the Anker MagGo Power Bank, like Qi2 and the display on the side, but it’s nearly half the cost. If you want to charge more than one device at a time with a 10000mAh capacity, you can’t go wrong with the UGREEN MagSafe battery back.

You can buy it from Amazon or directly from UGREEN.