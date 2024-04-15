 Skip to main content

MagSafe Monday: UGreen’s MagSafe battery pack can charge three devices at the same time

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Apr 15 2024 - 11:00 am PT
1 Comment
UGREEN MagSafe

Trying to stand out among all the MagSafe accessories on the market can often be challenging. What makes one battery pack better than the others? What makes one stand better than the others? It can often come down to minor features, pricing, and form factor. That’s precisely what the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack aims to deliver: a robust battery pack at a fair price that can charge up to three devices at the same time.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

The UGREEN MagSafe charger simplifies the process of powering up your device. Without a power button, it effortlessly attaches to the back of your device. While this might seem minor, it drives me nuts when I snap a MagSafe battery charger to my iPhone and then need to find the power button to turn it on. This charger offers a 5W wireless charging capability, perfect for AirPods/3/Pro and the iPhone 12/13/14/15 series. While I wish it supported Qi2 and faster charging, this will likely come in a future product release.

Key features of the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack

The absolute best feature of the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack is multi-device charging. It allows you to power up to three devices at the same. It supports a device on wireless charging while also delivering a 22.5W output via a USB-A port and up to 20W through a USB-C port. This is a great way to top off your iPhone and AirPods and charge something like a Nintendo Switch at the same time.

UGREEN MagSafe

While it doesn’t support 15 watts on iPhone, it will on compatible Samsung/Android phones. If you need to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speed, you can use the USB-C port to fast charge your iPhone 15 from 0-60% in 30 minutes with the included USB-C charging cable.

The UGREEN MagSafe charger includes a powerful 10000mAh capacity and can provide two full charges to the iPhone 15/14/13/12 Pro and around 1.5 charges to the larger iPhone 15/14/13/12 Pro Max. It’s thin and light enough (7.9 oz) to slide into a pants pocket, so it’s a great device for a travel day to ensure you have a full charge for movies, ride-sharing services, maps, etc.

Lastly, the included kickstand is a nice touch as well. It allows you to elevate your iPhone for movie watching on a plane or even use Standby mode while at a hotel.

Wrap up on the UGREEN MagSafe battery pack

UGREEN MagSafe

This device is a solid addition to your everyday carry bag. It’s missing a few features I love about the Anker MagGo Power Bank, like Qi2 and the display on the side, but it’s nearly half the cost. If you want to charge more than one device at a time with a 10000mAh capacity, you can’t go wrong with the UGREEN MagSafe battery back.

You can buy it from Amazon or directly from UGREEN.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

MagSafe Monday

MagSafe Monday

Author

Avatar for Bradley Chambers Bradley Chambers

Bradley lives in Chattanooga, TN.

Tips, feedback, corrections and questions can be sent to Bradley@9to5mac.com.

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the best value on the market for laptops.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.