16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro now $249 off, iPhone 14 at $475, Qi2 gear, more

Wednesday has some fresh Apple deals to share, including one of the best prices ever on the latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro. Complete with 18GB of memory, you can save $249 alongside a chance to drop iPhone 14 down to $475. Plus, Belkin’s just-released 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 charger falls to $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $249 on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,250. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon on the 18-core 512GB model to lock-in the savings. Today’s offer amounts to $249 in savings from the usual $2,499 price tag and is the best price we’ve seen since back in February. It beats our previous mention by $50 and is the second-best price to date. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save on a MacBook with more than 8GB of RAM, Amazon has your back today with Apple’s latest release and its 18GB of onboard memory. There’s plenty more to like about the new MacBook Pro, and we break that down below the fold.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway that you can check out in our hands-on look.

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. This model backs that with 18GB of RAM as well as 512GB of onboard storage.

iPhone 14 starts from $475 in several colors

Woot is now discounting a collection of Grade A refurbished iPhones. You’ll find a handful of previous-generation handsets, all of which ship free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply for anyone who isn’t signed up for an Amazon membership. The best deal from the sale has iPhone 14 starting at $475. That drops the unlocked 128GB model from its original $799 price tag down to the lowest we’ve seen. It was previously at $542, and now you can save an extra $67. There are four different colors available, too.

iPhone 14 is still one of the latest releases from Apple, and now it’s an even better value following the launch last fall on the new iPhone 15 series. It comes centered around a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and complete with an A15 Bionic chip. It powers the whole iOS experience you’re familiar with alongside new features like Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity and crash detection. There are three storage capacities available, all of which come in one of four different colorways. There’s a dual camera system around the back, with the usual Face ID module up above the screen, too.

Belkin’s just-released 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 charger falls to $50

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Qi2 BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $50. This is a new all-time low as only the third discount from its usual $80 price tag. Today, you can save $30 for the first time and beat our previous mention by an extra $14. It was last on sale over a month ago, too. We detail everything that’s new with the latest chargers from Belkin in our original CES launch coverage. It takes a closer look into all of the specifics, as well as some of the other Qi2 models that launched in the lineup.

Belkin’s newest 2-in-1 charger adopts Qi2 tech in order to charge your iPhone 15 at the max 15W speeds. It has a flat design that’s perfect for the nightstand or family room end table, with a secondary charging pad off to the side for leaving AirPods and any other Qi-enabled earbuds. This pad can only dish out 5W of power compared to its more capable MagSafe-compatible counterpart. Belkin wraps up the charger with an included USB-C cable and wall adapter – giving you everything you need right out of the box.

Save $265 on a stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on a premium cellular Apple Watch Series 9 with stainless steel build. Pricing on these higher-end wearables now starts at $433 for the 41mm GPS + Cellular configuration. It drops from the usual $699 price tag and is the best offer we’ve seen at $265 off. This is an extra $9 below our previous mention, too. Go check out our coverage on what’s new this time around

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank sees first discount

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers the first cash discount on the all-new MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank. Available just in white, today’s offer drops to $67.49 shipped. This is 25% off the usual $90 going rate, and on top of just being the first discount we’ve seen, it is a rare discount on Anker’s latest. I put this power bank through its paces in my recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The new Anker MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank is one of my favorite portable batteries on the market. The real headlining feature is its 15W magnetic wireless charging speeds for iPhone 15, which is enabled by the new Qi2 tech. That alone is going to make today’s 25% discount even more compelling, but then Anker adds in a 10,000mAh battery, fold-out kickstand, and built-in display.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]