You can finally play checkers on Apple Vision Pro

Game Room is one of the best experiences on Apple Vision Pro, especially with newly introduced spatial Personas. The latest update to the Apple Arcade game introduces one of the most popular classics: checkers.

This means you can sit across the table from up to three other players and experience a game of checkers like you’re in the same room.

Game Room also features other board and card games including a version of Battleship called Seat Battle.

Game Room isn’t only on Apple Vision Pro. You can play opponents on iPhone and iPad as well. All you need is an Apple Arcade subscription.

