Best Apple Vision Pro apps

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 5 2024 - 11:59 am PT
44 Comments

What does Apple Vision Pro actually do? Thanks to these visionOS app developers, the answer is a lot. While it’s not a comprehensive list of every visionOS app, these are some of the many experiences possible on Apple Vision Pro!

Table of contents

We’ve been covering a handful of Apple Vision Pro apps on 9to5Mac since launch day. From a futuristic synthesizer to new ways to create art, there are lots of early great use cases for Apple Vision Pro. Here’s a recap of our recent visionOS app coverage:

Business

Developer tools

Runestone

Education

Entertainment

Finance

Food and drink

Crouton

Games

Graphics and design

Health and fitness

Lifestyles

Medical

Music

Navigation

ForeFlight Voyager

News

Photo and video

Productivity

Reference

Sky Guide

Shopping

Social networking

'Dusk' is an elegant app for using X/Twitter on Apple Vision Pro
Dusk for Twitter

Travel

Utilities

Shortcut Buttons

Weather

Tide Guide

Fine Print

Most categories based on App Store listings. Anything you think we should app? Comment or email zac@9to5mac.com, or hit me up on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram, or Mastodon. We’ll continue to update our list, so bookmark this page and check back frequently!

*Only on Apple Vision

Last updated: March 15, 2024 at 11:55 am PT

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

