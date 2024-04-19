HomeKit Weekly: WELOVE releases the first Matter-enabled air purifier

Air purifiers are fantastic products to have in your home to ensure that your air is clean, and having them in HomeKit makes them even better. There are several HomeKit-enabled air purifiers on the market today, but WELOVE (part of the AiDot family) has just released the first Matter enabled Air Purifier so you can add it to the smart home platform of your choice.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

Unboxing and setup of the P200 Pro

Before getting started, there is one thing you need to do that I struggled with during the installation and setup. Wi-Fi is turned off by default. Hold the power button for three seconds to turn it on until you see the Wi-Fi icon flashing on the display. I failed to take the time to read the instructions, which cost me 15 minutes of troubleshooting. I first used the AiDot iPhone app to connect to the device and check for firmware updates. The AiDot app has several excellent features, and it is worth having if you have the product.

Before you set everything up in the app, you’ll want to unbox it. It comes pre-assembled, and the only thing you’ll need to do is to remove the plastic cover from the filter. You can unscrew the cap on the bottom of the device. Otherwise, it’s a matter of (pun intended) pulling it out of the box and plugging it up.

Now, one thing to note is that I had a pre-release copy of this product; therefore, it wasn’t fully compatible with HomeKit/Matter at the time. It was able to be added to HomeKit, but I got an error about it not being compatible. I’ve been told that this has been fixed in the release version, though,

WELOVE P200 features

One of the unique features of the WELOVE P200 air purifier is its Apple Health integration. Based on our research from AiDot, most air purifiers are primarily used at night, especially by those who are highly allergic or children who prefer these devices near their beds for white noise. The WELOV P200 Pro air purifier includes Sleep Mode, which syncs with Apple Health. This mode intuitively adapts the purifier’s settings to match individual sleep patterns.

The included air filter is highly effective at trapping common airborne pollutants and allergens, making short work of smoke and unwanted gases. In a targeted approach to pet owners’ needs, the Pet Care Filter has a 3-stage H13 HEPA system built to combat pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, and other allergens specific to pet environments. The Toxin Absorber Filter steps up for those particularly concerned with indoor air quality. It’s fortified with activated carbon, making it a an option against toxins, wildfire smoke, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and various pollutant gases

Wrap up

There’s a lot to like here in the WELOVE P200. It supports Matter. It supports Siri shortcuts. It supports Apple Health. It does it all in a very stylish casing as well. I love this product category as I know that it supports my family’s air quality. Within HomeKit, you can create plenty of automation and scenes to leverage additional HomeKit sensors to turn it on automatically.

The WELOVE P200 can be purchased from Amazon.